Now Smith is paying the price for his apostasy. Even though he stands among the Senate's most resolute movement conservatives, the movement has turned its back on him. Last year Grover Norquist's Americans for Tax Reform accorded Smith "hero" status for scoring 90 percent on its litmus test. But that hasn't stopped Norquist from raising money for Sununu and telling The Weekly Standard in April that "Bob Smith betrayed the conservative movement by whoring after the environmentalists.... The Republican Party and the conservative movement should say, 'Thank you very much; it's time for you to retire.'" And, while other prominent Republicans have been less bombastic, they've been just as clear. Over the summer Sununu received blessings and checks from such GOP eminences as Haley Barbour, Bob Dole, George H.W. Bush, and Susan Molinari. Even Smith's fellow senators, who as a rule protect their own, haven't lifted a finger for their colleague; two of them, Kit Bond and Richard Shelby, have even endorsed Sununu. And, according to a report last month in Roll Call, Smith was seen in a Capitol cloakroom chewing out Senator Bill Frist, the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, for the party's tepid support. One senator bluntly told the Capitol Hill newspaper, "I don't think [he] has a friend up here."

Things didn't look much better for Smith at home. A poll in May showed Sununu leading among registered New Hampshire voters by 21 percent. But, as New Hampshire Democratic political consultant Mark Longabaugh says of Smith, "He's tenacious, especially when he's down." And, on September 11, Smith found an issue with legs: terrorism. "After the attacks, he really found his voice," says John McLaughlin, Smith's pollster.

Unfortunately for Sununu, his past voting record leaves him vulnerable to Smith's attacks. Sununu has been one of the Palestinian Authority's most reliable allies in Congress, even voting against a 1999 resolution that urged the PA to tamp down violence. That same year he opposed a resolution condemning efforts by the Palestinians (including Hamas and Hezbollah) to justify attacks against Israel with the Geneva Convention. And he voted against a resolution imploring the State Department to demand information from Lebanon and Syria about the whereabouts of Israeli MIAs. In other words, he's following in his father's footsteps. Among the nation's governors, only the senior Sununu refused to endorse a 1986 proclamation condemning the infamous UN resolution equating Zionism and racism. And when, as Bush chief of staff, Sununu took heat for flying military jets to dental visits and ski trips, he attributed the criticism to the fact that he "is a second-generation Lebanese-American who is not fully supportive of Israel's demands."

True to form, Smith's attacks have not been subtle, and some have been outlandish. One Smith supporter sent me an overwrought fact sheet entitled, "JOHN E. SUNUNU: A PATTERN OF SUPPORT FOR RADICAL ANTI ISRAEL CAUSES FOUNDED BY RADICAL ISLAMIC FUNDAMENTALISTS." Smith allies have even quietly accused Sununu's pollster, Lebanese-American John Zogby, of inflating his client's poll numbers in order to promote a pro-Arab agenda. (As if all pollsters didn't inflate their candidates' numbers for a much more universal reason: to make it look like they have momentum and, thus, help them win.)

Smith is also introducing legislation aimed at highlighting Sununu's soft-on-terrorism record. Whereas Sununu has championed the repeal of secret evidence in immigration proceedings against suspected terrorists, Smith is now pushing something called the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, which will grease the deportation process. And one of Smith's advisers, Bill Greiner, says that Smith will soon introduce a resolution chastising Lebanon for failing to freeze terrorist assets--a direct shot at the Sununu family homeland. (The Sununus are ethnic Palestinian, but hail from Lebanon.)