Imagine the following scenario: After eight long years, a Republican vacates his office. The Democrats, sensing the seat is theirs to win, put forth a number of strong, well-known candidates. Despondent Republicans lament a far-from-outstanding pool of candidates, including a would-be populist campaigning from his red pickup truck. One Democratic candidate emerges well-poised from a narrow primary win to become the first woman ever in the seat. The Republican Party, on the other hand, struggles to unify after a divisive primary. (A runner-up, endorsed by James Dobson, even considers an independent run).

Though the independent candidacy never materializes, the damage has been done. The Republican nominee relies heavily on personal finances as the Democrat soars ahead in fund-raising and, in a nearly evenly divided electorate, wins in November with 53 percent.

While this might sound like a plausible scenario for the 2008 presidential election--if Hillary Clinton makes it out of the primaries--it’s also the story of Tammy Baldwin’s 1998 congressional run in Wisconsin’s 2nd district. The similarities to Clinton ’s potential race are admittedly scant. Though the 2nd district is a fair microcosm of the U.S. in its division between urban, suburban, and rural populations, it's also home to the liberal stronghold of Madison . But Baldwin, like both of the leading democratic nominees, was a historic first: America ’s first-ever openly gay non-incumbent elected to Congress. There are lessons in her campaign that Clinton or Obama would be wise to heed.