If it seems that Hillary is playing the heath care card now,
hammering Obama for his less-ambitious
universal-coverage plan, it will become even more central to Clinton's campaign in a
general election. With more than 45 million uninsured Americans and a majority of the public
in favor of some sort of reform, Republican candidates such as Rudolph Giuliani
and Mitt Romney miss the point entirely when they sneer about socialized
"HillaryCare." What was once her greatest political liability is
becoming her greatest asset.
Clinton, like Baldwin before her, will also be able to turn perceived
weaknesses into strengths if she can skillfully navigate the treacherous waters
of negative advertising. As Free Congress Foundation chairman and CEO Paul
Weyrich recently told The Hill, “You
can’t go after a woman candidate the way you can go after a guy.” A candidate or
a 527 seeking to portray Hillary in a negative light faces a delicate problem--how
to attack the senator without seeming like a sexist bully. Clinton's
hapless 2000 New York senate opponent,
Representative Rick Lazio, over-aggressively approached Clinton's podium during a debate and was
tarred as pushy and thuglike.
One GOP primary candidate seeking Baldwin's
congressional seat sought to make an issue out of her sexual orientation--and
it rebounded on him. During the primary, Ron Greer garnered media publicity, as
well as endorsements from Christian right
figures including James Dobson, for assailing Baldwin's
"radical homosexual agenda." But the more significant effect of his
statements were to galvanize gay, young, and liberal voters, for whom
supporting Baldwin became a matter of fighting intolerance. Greer narrowly lost
the primary, and the Republican nominee refused to touch the lesbian issue, it
having been proved more trouble than it was worth. But by then, Baldwin had solidified her support and was sprinting
towards a general election victory.
Though attacks on Clinton's
womanhood are unlikely to be as straightforward as the slurs against Baldwin’s sexual preference, they're likely to have
equally awkward undertones, especially when coming from men. Aggressive anti-Hillary
attack ads, particularly the tired, sensationalist kind beloved by 527s, might only
yield eye-rolls from moderates and an angrier, more motivated Democratic base.
The ability to run as a “first” was a huge help for Baldwin,
and will be for Clinton
as well. Baldwin used her double-first (first lesbian in Congress, first woman to represent Wisconsin in the House) status to enormous effect. She set a fund-raising
record for her district, mostly from individual donors and PACs around the
country excited by her historic run. The unprecedented fund-raising helped fund
a grassroots campaign targeted at University
of Wisconsin students.
The campaign mobilized 1,700 student volunteers, and several Madison
precincts with high concentrations of students went 90-10 for Baldwin.
It was enough young voters to give Baldwin the
competitive edge in the election.