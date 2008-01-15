I agree that a generalized charge of obstructionism, even with clever analogies, will not cut it. And I would not suggest a filibuster on an issue chosen at random, but on one where there is a) overwhelming public support for action; b) a majority of support in the Senate; and c) a minority cynically blocking action. So I would have drawn the line, for example, on the energy bill, where the Republicans tried to block a provision that would’ve ended a ridiculous tax break for oil companies to generate more R&D on alternative, renewable energy sources. Or on the attempt to preserve huge farm subsidies for multimillionaire farmers.

As for the quorum call issue, Eve, it is true that there is more of a burden on the majority than the minority, but you can keep a session going with lots of quorum calls and still take the floor or the airwaves regularly to say that there is only one reason that the Senate is being blocked from reducing global warming, energy prices, and U.S. subsidies to men like Ahmadinejad, Putin, and Chavez--and that’s that the Republicans are trying to protect the big oil companies.

Eve Fairbanks is an associate editor at The New Republic. Michelle Cottle is a senior editor at The New Republic. Norman Ornstein is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the author, in 2006, of The Broken Branch: How Congress Is Failing America and How to Get It Back on Track, with Thomas E. Mann.