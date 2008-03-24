The Growing-Old Party

They admit upfront the challenges and problems created by globalization: "the rise of the knowledge-based economy, growing outsourcing and the demise of lifetime employment, the expansion of credit card debt, the decline of retirement and health care security, the pressure from below created by unprecedented illegal immigration."

Their last point about immigration might arouse some dissent from liberals, but not their conclusion: that "these developments of the last three decades have made American workers feel more insecure." More pointedly, Douthat and Salam add that "the Republican Party has failed to adequately address these concerns."

On policy, the books are less persuasive, partly because conservatism, almost by definition, has trouble achieving the level of intervention in the economy that the current inequities may require. Nonetheless, these writers at least acknowledge the need for public action to bring health coverage to everyone.

Both books stress the costs of family breakdown to Americans of modest means--and particularly to their children.

Here is an area where liberals could make common cause with these next-era conservatives. Douthat and Salam suggest expanding the current tax credit for children from $1,000 to $5,000. It's a relief to see conservatives willing to make a link between economic forces and family life, something their more radically free-market comrades are rarely willing to do.

Two books do not a revolution make. But they are a symptom of a healthy dissidence within the conservative movement and a sign of its instinct toward survival.

"There is emerging within the Republican Party a very interesting debate about whether we need to change our approach, or just reassert the policies we already have," Frum said in an interview.

Frum would like the heretical Republicans to come together to create their own version of the Democratic Leadership Council. The GOP sure could use something. A Pew Research Center survey released last week found that only 27 percent of Americans now identify themselves as Republicans, the lowest percentage in Pew's 16 years of polling. If ever there was a moment for change agents within the nation's conservative party, this is it.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

By E.J. Dionne, Jr.