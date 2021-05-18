Lyndon Johnson as Literary Critic

Lyndon B. Johnson had hardly ascended the throne when the United States Information Agency bought and distributed 214,000 copies of a book by an ex-LBJ staffer and long-time intimate. Booth Mooney. Mooney is a wonderful friend. His book. The Lyndon Johnson Story, was a hymn of praise from invocation to benediction.

Reading it, I recalled a film. Redskin Football Highlights of 1961, in which the Washington team ran, passed, and kicked its way to what apparently was the greatest string of unbroken victories since Napoleon struck out for Toulon. Actually, the Redskins had won but a single game.

Though he strangely boasted a few years back that he couldn't remember the last time he finished a book, the President devoured the Mooney book with delight, Johnson's friends were forever having gift copies show up in the mail, lovingly autographed not by the author but by the subject. Congressmen, critics, or even casual office visitors might suddenly find LBJ pressing a copy of Mooney's book on them and saying that if they wanted to know anything about him - well, here it was. right here, all of it. That Mooney took a leave of absence from LBJ's staff to write the book for use as a glorified campaign tract may have escaped Johnson's mind.