The O-List: 26-30

26. Julius Genachowski

Co-founder and managing director, Rock Creek Ventures

Obama has advisers he trusts deeply (Valerie Jarrett) and ambassadors to the D.C. establishment (Tom Daschle), but precious few people who overlap in these sets. That’s why he needs Harvard Law Review pal and former FCC staffer Genachowski, who’s been a key adviser and fund-raiser since the start of Obama’s political career. It’s widely assumed that Obama will name his tech-savvy friend, who was also a top exec at Barry Diller’s Internet company, to be chairman of the FCC, or to the newly created cabinet position of chief technology officer.

27. Joel Benenson

Founding partner, Benenson Strategy Group

Not that many folks in Washington had heard of the New York-based pollster before the Obama campaign. (Like Axelrod, he used to be a daily newspaper reporter.) But he edged aside a crowded internal group to become a regular presence in debate prep and strategy sessions. Despite Obama’s loud protestations that he pays little attention to polls, Benenson will remain in Axelrod’s tightest circle.

28. Susan Rice

Senior foreign policy adviser, Obama campaign

She latched onto the campaign early--and took to the airwaves to defend it often. A Rhodes Scholar, former State Department hand, and soft-power evangelist, she opposed the Iraq war--a stance that alienated her from many of her old comrades in the Clinton administration. Because of the longevity of her relationship with Obama, early money had her trodding the path beaten by another African American woman named Rice to national security adviser. But some question whether she’s too ideological to play the role of honest policy broker--a concern that might steer Obama toward placing her in a top job at the State Department instead.