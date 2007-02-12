By the 2002 election, Nelson was deputy chief of staff for the RNC, overseeing many of the day-to-day regional operations for the election, including those of the New England director, James Tobin. By Nelson’s own account, the most important state in Tobin’s region was New Hampshire, which had one of the most ferociously contested Senate races in the country. Tobin, along with several employees of the state party, developed a plan to ensure victory: They hired a telemarketing company to repeatedly call phones that Democrats were using on Election Day for a get-out-the-vote operation in order to tie up the lines and interfere with their efforts. The Republican candidate, John Sununu, won by almost 20,000 votes. But, three months later, the Manchester Union Leader uncovered the rudiments of the plot. Four people, including Tobin, have since been convicted and sentenced in connection with the scheme, and, in late November, the RNC settled a civil suit brought by the New Hampshire Democrats for $150,000.

For his part, Nelson testified at his civil deposition that he “doesn’t recall any specific recollections” of discussing the phone-jamming incident with Tobin, and he told the FBI that he could not remember who informed him of it. But Tobin was supposed to be reporting directly to Nelson, and phone records made public during his trial show that Tobin made at least five calls to the RNC’s campaign headquarters on the day the jamming took place. Tobin and Nelson are also old friends. According to Nelson’s own deposition in the civil case, he hired Tobin at the RNC, the NRCC,and to work on the 2004 Bush campaign. And they remain close. “It’s something the Department of Justice should continue to look into,” says Paul Twomey, who served as co-counsel for the New Hampshire Democrats. “Do I think Nelson was behind it? No. Do I think he knew something before law enforcement did? That’s more likely.”

IF NELSON’S INVOLVEMENT in the phone-jamming scandal remains circumstantial, his involvement in the Tom DeLay money-laundering scheme—the type of ethical lapse that is supposed to infuriate the reform-minded McCain—is blissfully simple: When Tom DeLay and his buddies allegedly wanted to launder money, they went straight to Nelson.

In the run-up to the 2002 election, DeLay and the heads of his PACs conspired to circumvent Texas state law—which prohibits corporate donations to state legislative candidates—by passing the money through the RNC. DeLay had pushed for an aggressive new redistricting scheme that led to GOP control in the Texas House of Representatives, and he wanted the same result in the Senate. So, according to the criminal indictment, a DeLay associate named Jim Ellis got in touch with Nelson and proposed that, in exchange for an equivalent sum, the RNC make contributions to the candidates that the Hammer wanted to back. A few days later, Ellis sent Nelson a wish list “that contained the names of several candidates for the Texas House of Representatives,” along with a check for $190,000. Early the following month, the RNC sent checks of $20,000 to $40,000 to each of the seven candidates on Ellis’s list.

Despite playing a starring role in the exchange, Nelson wasn’t indicted along with Ellis and DeLay. Stan Brand, a former general counsel to the House Democrats and an expert on campaign finance law, lists several reasons why the Texas prosecutor might have spared Nelson. It could be that there isn’t enough evidence to obtain a conviction. It could be that the prosecution doesn’t want to damage a potentially cooperative individual. Or it could be that Nelson is enough of a small fry that time and resources are better spent taking down DeLay. (The prosecutor in the case declined to comment.) But, despite his lack of an indictment, Nelson, who testified at the grand jury proceeding, looms large in virtually every document related to the case. And, since a government witness list has not yet been created, he could still be called to testify at the trial.