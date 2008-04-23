Hank's for Nothing

You could be forgiven for not having heard of Brooksley Born, the elegantly named lawyer who chaired the obscure Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Clinton administration. It was ten years ago this month that Born had a memorable showdown in an ornate Treasury Department conference room with two demigods of contemporary American capitalism, Robert Rubin and Alan Greenspan.

At issue was Born's plan to explore the possibility of regulating over-the-counter derivatives, a financial instrument used to spread risk whose popularity had soared during the '90s. Rubin and Greenspan would have none of it--they objected even to the notion of thinking about greater regulation of derivatives, which were not (and still aren't) subject to the same basic rules that apply to other securities like stocks and bonds. "If somebody says to me, 'I'm contemplating punching you in the nose,' I don't presume that is a wholly neutral statement," Greenspan complained.

It's not surprising that an Ayn Rand disciple like Greenspan considers even modest regulation of financial markets akin to physical assault. What is surprising is how readily the Clinton administration concurred. Born lost the debate and quietly left the administration in 1999. But it wasn't long before her view was vindicated: The lack of regulation in the derivatives market helped fuel the panic caused by the 1998 implosion of Long-Term Capital Management, a major hedge fund.

In recent weeks, liberal-minded wonks have gnashed their teeth over the various regulatory failures that led to the current subprime meltdown. And there's no question that the deregulatory efforts of the last ten-to-twelve years played a role. The formal repeal of Glass-Steagall--the New Deal-era restriction on mergers between commercial banks, investment banks, and insurance companies--in 1999 helped clear the way for financial giants like Citigroup to buy and sell now-notorious assets like mortgage-backed securities. But the truth is that the connection between specific deregulatory efforts and the current crisis, while real, is murky and indirect. By the time Congress had wiped Glass-Steagall from the books, it had spent more than two decades pecking away at such restrictions. Mergers between commercial and investment banks had become commonplace.