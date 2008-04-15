'Sicko' For Smarties

It was a little less than a year ago that filmmaker Michael Moore got the nation’s attention with Sicko. But it’s hard to know how many people watching the film came away convinced, particularly when it came to Moore’s portrayal of health care systems abroad.

Critics of universal coverage have long claimed that such systems inevitably lead to long waits, substandard care, and generally unsatisfied patients; to counter these arguments, Moore showcased happy patients in Britain, Canada, and France. But while Moore presented these stories with great style--a sequence about the house calls available to Parisians was superb--he didn’t always tell the completely story. He failed to mention that in some (though not all) of these countries, waiting for non-emergency medical services has been a chronic problem. Nor did he point out that, even in universal health care systems, sometimes officials end up rejecting treatments because they are unproven or simply not cost-effective. And if viewers weren’t clued into these nuances, Moore’s reputation for intellectual rigor (or lack thereof) probably left many more than a little skeptical.

That’s why I wish I could make all of these people watch a documentary airing tonight on “Frontline.” It’s called “Sick Around the World” (PBS, Tuesday night at 9 p.m.). And, like Moore’s Sicko, it takes viewers on a tour of some notable health care systems from different countries. But the tour guide this time isn’t a self-described provocateur. It’s a veteran and well-respected journalist, Washington Post correspondent T.R. Reid. Running things from behind the camera is an equally acclaimed filmmaker named Jon Palfreman.

Here I have to confess a bias: I’ve known Jon since 2002, when we both had fellowships with the Kaiser Family Foundation. (More disclosures: The Kaiser Foundation also helped underwrite this documentary. Another sponsor is the Commonwealth Fund, where I have also sought funding for research.) But I think the film stands up just fine on its own terms. Unlike Sicko, “Sick Around the World” isn’t afraid to talk about the problems in other countries. In England, the film notes, patients frequently wait for elective services; in Germany, physicians are unhappy that they don’t get paid more; in Japan, the government’s hyper-aggressive price controls have led to chronic underfunding. And yet the new film also puts these drawbacks in their rightful context. Every system the film portrays has its problems, but overall each one seems to deliver a better total package than the one in the U.S.