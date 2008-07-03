There is a cosmetic quality to some of the changes Obama proposes, including his desire to rename the office as the "Council for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships." Still, his use of the word "partnerships" points in the right direction by stressing that support for religious groups can't be an excuse for government backing out of its responsibilities.

Bush's effort was plagued by a liberal-conservative battle over hiring discrimination within faith-based programs, particularly on the question of sexual orientation. Obama would keep the religious exemption from federal civil rights laws for congregations, but apply them to specific programs sponsored by the congregations that accepted federal money. There is no federal law against discrimination on the grounds of sexual preference. But there are some local laws and Obama says that religious groups taking federal funds would have to abide by these.

"I realize this is going to be a sensitive issue in some circumstances--in very narrow circumstances, I think," Obama said.

Culture warriors who would prefer a fight rather than a consensus on how to do well by those who do good may be eager to battle on this narrow issue. But this would be a case of misplaced priorities. With his faith-based proposal, at least, Obama is living up to his promise to cut through partisanship and ideology.

Since everything in a campaign is seen through a political lens, Obama's plan is being read as part of his effort to reach religious voters. Obama replies that he has a long history of working with religious organizations, which is true, but makes no bones about trying to win new allies.

"I certainly think that there's greater openness among evangelical leaders to begin discussions with Democrats and listening to viewpoints that are not narrowly defined by the religious right," he said. "That's particularly true of younger evangelicals."

Yes, seeking peace in the culture war is in Obama's interest. But does that make ending it a bad thing?



E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University .

By E.J. Dionne