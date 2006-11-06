Man: Huh, you could write a whole book about that?

So I was especially curious to see what a man (in this case, JamesWolcott) thought of Mommy Wars ("Meow Mix," October 2). In hisreview, Wolcott described Mommy Wars as a "vanilla fudge of chattybanality and flat assertion." As a man with no children, he didn'texactly identify with the work/family struggles women tackle; but,surprisingly, he also could not appreciate the contributors'stories about universal problems facing women--cancer, domesticviolence, children with special needs, postpartum depression,financial hardship, a mother's suicide, infertility, child abuse,and plain old lousy husbands--from a variety of smart, candidvoices ranging from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jane Smiley to"Lizzie McGuire" creator Terri Minsky to Washington Post reporterLonnae O'Neal Parker. Lately, women have written a lot of books andarticles and blogs about our work/family challenges--including thefact that many men seem astonishingly clueless about the reality ofour daily lives as we search (often in vain) for the following:affordable, high-quality child care, jobs with enough flexibilityso that we can pick up our children from school, employers who paywomen and men equally, and husbands who don't expect to get a medalfor occasionally emptying the dishwasher. Wolcott's bafflementtoward women writing honestly about their lives was fairlypredictable--a track already well-worn by critics intent onderiding a female literary tradition that dares to deviate fromsuch serious and important male subjects as flyfishing,elephant-hunting, and keeping mistresses. What baffles me most iswhy a respected national magazine would trivialize the gut-wrenchingconflicts facing women by using "Meow Mix" as a title. Readersdeserve a reviewer who can identify with women's issues and amagazine that does not compare our struggles to cat food.

leslie morgan Steiner

Washington, D.C.

Like many of the women described in Wolcott's review, I am alsotrying to write while being a mother, with my laptop perched "onany flat surface." I worry over Linda R. Hirshman's claim thatwomen who might otherwise have positions of authority are stayinghome and "have no power in the world." Yet full-time parents, likeanyone who works with children, have an extraordinary power andresponsibility: to shape the kind and educated citizens who willsoon enough take care of us and all we've done and undone.Sometimes this means sacrificing one's own vocation for a while, orat least the energy to do it well. How pointed that JohnHollander's villanelle "Policing the Yard" appears in the sameissue, with its devastating refrain: "Picking up what they'ddropped too long before: / That will return to haunt them all themore." This is chilling to any of us who don't pay enough attentionto parenting and equally so to a mother dusting off her C.V.,assessing her skills, and attempting to reenter the workforce.