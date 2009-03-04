Postcards from the Edge

Balad’s posters and leaflets are only in Arabic; unlike Hadash, the mostly Arab Communist Party, Balad doesn’t even bother trying to appeal to Jews. On the wall is a large framed photograph of Gamal Abdel Nasser, the late Egyptian leader revered here for his pan-Arabism. Beside it hangs a poster warning young Arabs against doing alternative national service--“ A Step Toward Military Service.”

I ask Maryam Wishahie, an English teacher and a Balad activist, whether she thinks the Jews will end up being expelled like the Crusaders. “That depends on Israel’s behavior,” she says. “The Crusaders surrounded themselves with forts, just like Israel’s security wall. If Israel doesn’t become part of this region, it will have no future.”

The more immediate possibility, she fears, is that her Jewish neighbors will build a wall around Arab neighborhoods, or try to force Acre’s Arabs out. “The house next door to mine was recently bought by a Jew. I’m used to seeing the other: In my apartment building there are Muslims and Christians and a Jewish-owned restaurant. But this was done through an organization that wants to settle Jews in the Old City. What is this, the West Bank?”

For me, I say, the presence of Arab citzens in a Jewish state is an opportunity. You’re the only part of the Middle East I can still talk to.

“We’re not a bridge,” she counters. “A bridge means that you belong to both sides. We are Palestinians. But if Israel will make real efforts for peace, we can help draw hearts together.”

For Balad, peace can only happen when Israel abandons its Jewish identity--and its Jewish majority. “There is no solution between Zionism and Palestinian nationalism,” says Maryam.

The Acre headquarters for Yisrael Beiteinu is a ten-minute walk from the Old City, and it is located in the Histadrut labor union building, once a bastion of the left. A group of young activists sit at a recruiting booth outside. They are all secular; one young man has a ponytail, a young woman multiple piercings. Posters taped to the booth show Lieberman’s brooding bearded face, and the words, “Lieberman, I believe him.”

As the leading parties blur into each other, and peace and security become more elusive, Lieberman promises clarity. He breaks the rules, not only of civility but of Israel’s political categories. He combines left and right in a brutal pragmatism that speaks to a post-ideological generation. Lieberman is the only right-wing leader to support a Palestinian state. And he goes farther than the left in his willingness to concede territory, though for right-wing reasons: He wants to withdraw from areas within pre-1967 Israel that are overwhelmingly Arab, to reduce the number of Israel’s Arab citizens--to eliminate the internal enemy.

Lieberman’s young activists are eager to talk.

Itamar: “They say they’re discriminated against? I’m discriminated against. I have to do three years in the army; they don’t. Okay, I don’t want them in the army. But what about national service? When I get out of the army at twenty-one, an Arab young man is already a lawyer. I want them to contribute. Also the ultra-Orthodox.”

But whenever you target a specific group, I say, you’re on a dangerous road. Lieberman doesn’t target the ultra-Orthodox for avoiding military service, just the Arabs.

“It’s not like that,” says Itamar. “This is a life and death issue for the state. The ultra-Orthodox don’t call for the destruction of Israel. In another twenty years, we will lose this country if something isn’t done.”

Yotam: “We’re not motivated by hatred, but by love for our country. From the moment this state was born, the Arabs have tried to destroy us.”

Chen: “A minority anywhere has to respect the country.”

Yossi: “I see my future here in Acre with a Jewish majority, and with Arabs who respect the country. They want to be Palestinian? Then go to Palestine. This is the state of Israel.

Yotam: “This party [Yisrael Beiteinu] is my hope for staying in Acre.”

Yael: “For staying in the country.”

A car loudly playing Arab music drives by.

“You’ll see,” says Yael, “he’ll come back.”

He does. Twice.

Yossi Klein Halevi is a contributing editor at The New Republic and a senior fellow at the Adelson Center for Strategic Studies of the Shalem Center in Jerusalem.

