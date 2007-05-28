The Rise of China

One: In the preface, you significantly soft-pedal China's rapid military modernization. The grimmer reality is that China is not only arming itself to the teeth with the latest technology it can buy from the Russians and steal from the United States--including cruise missiles-equipped destroyers, sophisticated fighter planes, and the latest vintage nuclear subs with long-range nuclear-missile capabilities. China is also aggressively developing an anti-satellite weapons capability that can have only one goal--to render the U.S. military blind and dumb--while China's space program is equally aggressively seeking to claim the ultimate strategic high ground of deep space.

Two: The preface also depicts China as wielding its soft power responsibly, powering economic growth in Latin America and Africa, and fighting drug- and human-trafficking. Here, too, nothing could be further from the truth. There is nothing "responsible" in the way that China is encircling country after country in the developing world in an imperialistic hug.

Three: On page 21, you describe an idyllic day wandering around the modern bazaars of a city in western China and refer to China's "Develop the West" (of China) program. The brass-knuckles reality here is the brutal suppression of the indigenous population, particularly the Uighurs, by the importation of tens of thousands of ethnic Chinese in a blatant effort at so-called Hanification of the West. Nor do you acknowledge the police-state conditions that the indigenous populations are forced to live under--nor the frequent clashes between Chinese troops and freedom fighters in the area.