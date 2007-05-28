The Rise of China

Five: On page 159, you imply that China is one of the leaders in the worldwide war on drugs. So what if it has made some drug arrests and busted some syndicates? The fact remains that China exports thousands of tons of precursor chemicals that are used to produce the world's illegal hard drugs, including ephedra grass (grown on Chinese state-run farms) used to produce methamphetamines. No enterprise of this size could take place without the tacit cooperation of government officials.

Let me now address some of the points in your rebuttal. Let's tackle the issue of whether China's imperialistic adventures in Africa and Latin America are, in fact, creating a groundswell of resentment. It is a fact that, just within the last few months, Chinese nationals have been killed, kidnapped, or otherwise attacked in Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, and even Italy. At the same time, labor unions in countries from Brazil and Ghana to South Africa have protested against a flood of cheap Chinese imports.

China has also been castigated by the G-8 ministers for China's debt policies in Africa and Latin America. Their fear is that China will create a huge debt crisis by providing easy credit in exchange for African and Latin American resources. China has likewise been castigated by political leaders in both Europe and the United States for shielding Iran and its nuclear program from diplomatic sanctions.

As for the point that China is opening up its economic interdependence with the United States--and presumably therefore will not engage in conflict with Washington--this is a very dangerous presumption. What I see is a multistage process that goes something like this:

In the first stage, China uses a suite of unfair trading practices to hollow out the U.S. manufacturing sector and run large trade surpluses--now on the order of $250 billion a year. In stage two, after China accumulates large dollar reserves, it will then go about the business of buying stakes in U.S. companies or buying the companies themselves. Once it does so, China will then be able to shape decisions about off shoring and outsourcing--the loss of American jobs will continue to accelerate. In stage three, the domestic Chinese economy will catch fire, and China will no longer need the U.S. economy to gun its engines. Of course, by that time, there won't be much left of the U.S. manufacturing economy, at least in terms of its ability to provide a high paying wages.

Let me end by pointing out two areas where I strongly agree with you. The first is that the Chinese government likely does not have a grand strategy of global dominance. Instead, what appears to be happening here is an inexorable economic expansion driven by mercantilist trade practices. The resultant growing Chinese economy is providing China with the insatiable need to find natural resources and the increasing ability to expand its military. The central government simply can't afford to stop this process on its own for fear of creating politically explosive unemployment in the country and losing its tenuous hold on power. So the Chinese sustainable-development train speeds down the track, creating all manner of pollution and imperialism around the globe. My own view is that, absent some more rational policy deliberations, this can only end badly for China and the rest of us.

The second point about which we agree is that the United States is woefully inadequate when it comes to developing a "skilled core of professionals" that can compete with the Chinese diplomatic and entrepreneurial corps spreading out all around the world. As a former Peace Corps volunteer, I learned firsthand how important it is for the United States to engage in on-the-ground diplomacy and economic development. We simply don't do that very well anymore, while the Chinese are imperialist masters.

