Bend In The River

But the film's central flaw, where errors of direction, writing, and acting intersect, is Robbins's character, Dave. The particular burden of crime stories, at least those that are framed as mysteries, is that their solutions must be neither obvious nor implausible. There are many ways of accomplishing this, from the perfect crimes (and more perfect detectives) of Agatha Christie and her heirs to the forensic expeditions you can now find on television most nights. In Mystic River, the narrative device that enables the mystery is the damaged, unfathomable mind of Dave. Could he have shed his mild manners to brutally murder a young girl? How else to explain the unpersuasive and ever-shifting lies he tells about his actions the night of the murder? What did he do to wind up covered in blood, and why?

Robbins, an actor who can carry himself with eerie, forceful stillness, would seem the perfect casting for lost, haunted Dave. But his Oscar for the role notwithstanding, Robbins never quite finds the thread of the character. He is by turns innocent and malevolent, timid and aggressive, naïve and knowing. And while one can imagine these traits coexisting in a psyche as fractured as Dave's, Robbins never shows us how they fit together. The tough, clever Dave who bullies and outsmarts the police during his interrogation ("He just kicked our asses in there," Bacon laments afterward) comes out of nowhere, in part because the early glimmers of anger and guile he shows in the novel are missing from the film. (In the former, for instance, he characterizes his alleged mugger as "some crackhead nigger psycho"; in the latter, it's cleaned up to "this guy.") Helgeland also omits, except for one vague reference, Lehane's disclosure that Dave has fantasized about molesting boys as he himself was molested--a revelation with profound implications for why he does what he does. And surely there are better ways of showing Dave's internal torment than having him explain it to his son: "Sometimes the man wasn't a man at all," he begins, before launching into what is doubtless the most extended metaphor ever uttered by someone without an MFA. "He was the boy, the boy who escaped from wolves, an animal of the dusk, invisible, silent, living in a world the others never saw, a world of fireflies, unseen except as a flare in the corner of your eye, vanished by the time you turn your head toward it."

Because Dave never really coheres into a recognizable human being, he is laid bare as a plot device. He is the psycho ex machina. (Annoyingly enough, he's not the only one in the film.) Why did he say and do what he did? Because he's crazy. Case closed. Rather than resolve the mystery by revealing the underlying logic of what has transpired, the film declares that there was no underlying logic. Much of the tragedy that took place could have been avoided if poor, damaged Dave had behaved in a way that made even a modicum of sense. By untethering Dave from reality, Mystic River untethers itself, and ultimately floats away.