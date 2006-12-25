On December 8, the last working day of the twelve-year Republicanmajority, the legendarily tough and doughy-faced Ways and MeansCommittee chairman, Bill Thomas, used the time allotted him on theHouse floor for defending his huge tax-extension bill to saygoodbye. Thomas, who is retiring after nearly three decades inCongress, was not having a great week. In the middle ofnegotiations over his bill, he lost his office: Departing membershad to be out of their Hill offices before the lame-duck sessioneven began; after that, they were given a single cubicle and phonein a dank basement room to finish their legislative work, leadingThomas to freak out in a committee chairs' meeting. On the floor onFriday, Thomas succumbed fully to the Republican mood of anguisheddrama, noting darkly that some Republicans "have left willingly,some unwillingly" and weirdly suggesting that Maryland's BenCardin, leaving the House for the Senate, might be humming "free atlast." At the end of his speech, he burst into tears andproclaimed, "Mister Speaker, I relinquish my time, forever!"However, he was up talking again within minutes.

There are two ways to leave Washington after an electoral rout:graciously, with emphasis on your accomplishments; or mournfullyand in great confusion, as Virgil describes the ruling elitesabandoning Troy, wailing angrily and clutching at the doors oftheir lost palace. This generation of Republicans came here in 1994claiming they would never be seduced by power; but, after twelveyears in Washington, the wailing-and-clutching mood is theprevailing one. New York Representative John Sweeney, who watchedhis safe seat implode in the weeks leading up to November 7, hasnot even been able to show up for votes. According to his friendRepresentative Pete Sessions, he is in shock and has becomephysically ill from the experience of losing. It's hard not to getthe impression that what the Republicans need as they leave theHill is not fresh leadership or new ideas but a big, long hug.

Across Independence Avenue from the Capitol, at the Rayburn HouseOffice Building, movers buzz around the 181 House offices that haveto be switched before Christmas. The desks and lamps stackedhaphazardly along the walls make the building's coveted hallsresemble a discount furniture warehouse. In the basement, theoffice for defeated Republicans turns out to be located across fromthe Rayburn deli's kitchen, whose doors, in a final humiliation, areflung open, wafting nauseating frying-oil smells into the hall.

Around the corner from the office, I run into a wanlooking older manstanding alone by the elevator, wearing a white Oxford shirt and adark blazer, no tie. He looks familiar. "Are you [slaughteredPennsylvania Representative] Curt Weldon?" I ask. "I am!" he says,and then, "How did you know?"--which is now a very reasonablequestion in Weldon-land. He shakes my hand, then gives my shoulderan affectionate little squeeze. We chat about Ukraine, where heplans to travel on a foundation trip in January to help "sort outthe mess between Yanukovych and Yushchenko." As he boards hiselevator, Weldon turns back and says, "Really nice to meet you!"with one of the sincerest smiles I've ever seen. But we won't havethe chance to take a steak at Charlie Palmer together. Weldonleaves Washington tonight, around eleven o'clock.