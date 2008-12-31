Maybe the Israeli government will concede to a cease-fire. We'll see.

But it is clearer in my mind than ever why a cease-fire between Jerusalem and the regime in Gaza will never hold. Even the so-called cease-fire in place since the summer was not remotely close to a true pause in the fighting. That is, in the fighting from the other side of the frontier. Day-in and almost every day-out, rockets were launched from Hamas territory, and Israel did not fight back. Then, one day last week, Hamas aimed 60 missiles, some more rustic, some much less, into the Land, into eretz, as it is commonly called in Hebrew. This was one violation of the truce too many. How long was Israel to stand aside while its enemies, sworn by fanatic Islam to its destruction, rained death, injury, and terror on its population?

It is sad that it had to come to this massive response of the Israeli Defense Forces. Yet, it had to. For not only were the people of the western Negev and municipalities abutting it continuously imperiled. There were the tunnels into Gaza from the Sinai peninsula, tunnels that brought all kinds of contraband and even luxury items to the Palestinians of the wretched Strip. And, of course, fuel needed by the people and also by Hamas, without which its capacity to kill would be zero. But more than that.

The underground passages are Hamas's lifeline to additional weapons and to increasingly advanced weaponry. What about Egypt? you ask. Frankly, Egypt is a failed state, except for a competent intelligence service operating in the cities; it has kept the democratic opposition at bay. Still, even in Cairo and Alexandria, corruption is deep rooted. At the crossing between the peninsula and Gaza, certainly, it would not take much cash for a poor boy from the upper Nile suddenly to become eyeless, and make it a habit for cash. Yes, "eyeless in Gaza," as in John Milton and Aldous Huxley. The Mubarak government, which now under the cover of Israeli airplanes is trying to choke Hamas, never curtailed the terrorists' arms power at the geographical source, the underground channels to what is, after all, Egyptian territory. Egypt is another story, a pathetic story. Another time.