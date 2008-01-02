Of course all of that immigration nonsense is better than Giuliani’s distasteful use of 9/11.

This ad literally defines America as “the last best hope for man on earth.” Um, is this a campaign ad or a promo for I Am Legend?

After ads like Romney’s and Giuliani’s, I found it surprisingly easy to see just why Mike Huckabee has surged.

“My plan to secure the border? Two words: Chuck Norris.” “There’s no chin behind Chuck Norris’s beard, there’s just another fist.” “Chuck Norris doesn’t endorse, he tells America how it’s gonna be.” Sold. Get Huckabee into the White House stat, and let’s have him take over for the writers on strike in Hollywood while we’re at it. This guy has a gift.

Barack Obama has a few celebrity endorsements himself. But instead of foisting the queen of daytime on Iowans during ads (there’s plenty of that on the stump), Obama has kept things a touch more subtle by turning to his old prof, Laurence Tribe.

The Harvard Law impresario is downright inspired by Obama, who could have “written his ticket on Wall Street,” but decided instead to “devote [his brilliance] to the community.” This is something I can relate to. I dropped out of law school at Georgetown --where I could have learned how to become a highly paid attorney--but decided instead to devote my genius to critiquing ad campaigns. You’re welcome, America ; you are welcome.

And then there is Hillary. For those of us who believe that Hillary Clinton arrived on our fair planet fully formed with a closet full of pantsuits, a kind of political Golem borne from the id of K Street lobbyists, it was a shock--a shock!--to see Clinton and her “mother” in an ad side-by-side, as if they’d known each other all their lives.

I don’t know who that actress is or how much Clinton is paying her to “live” with her, but I’ll take my Hillary straight-up smart, ambitious, and cutthroat, thank you very much. I want the woman who makes Republicans cry at night and strikes fear into the hearts of conservative children everywhere, not this phony who drinks coffee and looks at old photos (Hillary scrapbooking?) in the kitchen, of all rooms, with her “mom.” Feh.

And, lastly, we come to John Edwards--the heartbreaker, the tear-jerker, the one with feelings. Think the other candidates care about the middle class or fighting poverty? Think again. Edwards is the Chuck Norris of empathy.

With the Coldplay-esque piano ascension in the background and the earnest appeals of the North Carolinian with the heart o’ gold at the fore, it’s hard not to get choked up. But then try to watch the “Heroes” ad without shedding a tear:

I mean honestly, it is just not fair--even though his wife has terminal, incurable cancer, they at least have health care; they are the lucky ones! I mean who can compete with that kind of humbleness? Unfortunately, all the “dudn’t”s (doesn’t!) and “wudn’t”s (wasn’t!) drive me mad. I mean, I don’t think I can stand another four years of doofy pronunciations.

And so, in the strange multiplex that is the ’08 presidential race, there seems to be a little something for everyone: horror (Romney), science fiction (Giuliani), comedy (Huckabee), inspiration (Obama), John Waters ( Clinton ), and The Notebook (Edwards). If only I knew what the candidates’ policies were.

By Sacha Zimmerman