If you’re like most citizens, then personal impressions mean more to you when deciding whom to vote for than, say, a good campaign platform. So, short of having the presidential candidates over for dinner, you just might glean an ounce or two of insight from the latest crop of TV ad campaigns. And crop is the word for it: With most ads loaded with sweeping shots of sunny days and corn fields and wheat billowing gently behind a candidate’s frozen grin, it is as though there’s a camera on every acre of Iowa that shoots locally grown footage just waiting to find a home on Hillary’s or Mitt’s or Rudy’s or Barack’s campaign reels, where it can serve to remind Iowans that they are the really real Americans.
Rudy Giuliani is a touch more precise when it comes to immigration. Look at this:
He thinks everyone in
Of course all of that immigration nonsense is better than Giuliani’s distasteful use of 9/11.
This ad literally defines
After ads like Romney’s and Giuliani’s, I found it surprisingly easy to see just why Mike Huckabee has surged.
“My plan to secure the border? Two words: Chuck Norris.”
“There’s no chin behind Chuck Norris’s beard, there’s just another fist.”
“Chuck Norris doesn’t endorse, he tells
Barack Obama has a few celebrity endorsements himself. But instead of foisting the queen of daytime on Iowans during ads (there’s plenty of that on the stump), Obama has kept things a touch more subtle by turning to his old prof, Laurence Tribe.
The Harvard Law impresario is downright inspired by Obama,
who could have “written his ticket on Wall Street,” but decided instead to
“devote [his brilliance] to the community.” This is something I can relate to.
I dropped out of law school at
And then there is Hillary. For those of us who believe that Hillary Clinton arrived on our fair planet fully formed with a closet full of pantsuits, a kind of political Golem borne from the id of K Street lobbyists, it was a shock--a shock!--to see Clinton and her “mother” in an ad side-by-side, as if they’d known each other all their lives.
I don’t know who that actress is or how much
And, lastly, we come to John Edwards--the heartbreaker, the tear-jerker, the one with feelings. Think the other candidates care about the middle class or fighting poverty? Think again. Edwards is the Chuck Norris of empathy.
With the Coldplay-esque piano ascension in the background and the earnest appeals of the North Carolinian with the heart o’ gold at the fore, it’s hard not to get choked up. But then try to watch the “Heroes” ad without shedding a tear:
I mean honestly, it is just not fair--even though his wife has terminal, incurable cancer, they at least have health care; they are the lucky ones! I mean who can compete with that kind of humbleness? Unfortunately, all the “dudn’t”s (doesn’t!) and “wudn’t”s (wasn’t!) drive me mad. I mean, I don’t think I can stand another four years of doofy pronunciations.
Sacha Zimmerman is the Special Online Projects Manager for The New Republic.
By Sacha Zimmerman