Inchworm finding a path
To heaven, climbing a cable
That from a leaf dangles,
Only you, fizz of a green star,
Wander from where to where
Without fear. Because the line
Was too low we could not
See it, because it was too fine
We did not feel it, so we fell,
Without knowing why. The tree
Of knowledge & the tree of life
Are intertwined, struggling
Together to ascend: they will
Strangle each other or bend,
And their ascent may end
In their undoing. Inchworm
Hugging a slender trail,
Scaling a sliver of time
From which we dangle,
Are you the true measure
Stretching across the divide?
By phillis levin