Inchworm finding a path

To heaven, climbing a cable

That from a leaf dangles,

Only you, fizz of a green star,

Wander from where to where

Without fear. Because the line

Was too low we could not

See it, because it was too fine

We did not feel it, so we fell,

Without knowing why. The tree

Of knowledge & the tree of life

Are intertwined, struggling

Together to ascend: they will

Strangle each other or bend,

And their ascent may end

In their undoing. Inchworm

Hugging a slender trail,

Scaling a sliver of time

From which we dangle,

Are you the true measure

Stretching across the divide?

By phillis levin