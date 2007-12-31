If you are just tuning into the presidential campaign, you might think it's just another year of deep and bitter division for the Democrats.

There's Hillary Clinton accusing Barack Obama of lying about policy. There's Obama asking John Edwards why he didn't produce more in the Senate. There's Edwards calling Clinton a puppet for high-priced lobbyists. But listen a little more closely and you'll realize that all of this bitter rhetoric is masking something unexpected: agreement.

Consider the noisiest topic of dispute: the ongoing controversy over whether to require that every American obtain health insurance, an idea Hillary Clinton and John Edwards endorse and Barack Obama does not. While it's an important dispute--without such a requirement, millions of additional Americans might end up without coverage--it's really the only area of serious disagreement. All three Democrats say they want universal coverage. And all three Democrats would make insurance more accessible by heavily regulating the private insurance industry, providing financial assistance to people who need help paying for coverage, and then expanding public insurance programs for those people still too poor to afford any policy at all.

The consensus extends beyond health care. When it comes to averting catastrophic global warming, all three candidates have proposed the same essential scheme: They would each create a cap-and-trade system, in which the government would set an overall limit on dangerous emissions, auction off pollution permits, and then allow companies to trade the permits among themselves. When it comes to improving America's schools, all three candidates have pledged to change, but not eliminate, the No Child Left Behind Act--by providing the measure with more money and by changing the system for testing students, so that it more accurately measures progress on a year-to-year basis. Nor is it just the particular proposals that the Democrats have in common. It's the relative priority they seem to give them. While all three have pledged to reduce budget deficits, in part by letting the Bush tax cuts expire, all three have also indicated they won't insist on fully balancing the budget immediately--because such a hasty move, they recognize, might mean giving up on worthy investments or spending proposals.