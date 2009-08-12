Hillary's Revenge

By this time, some insurance companies had started experimenting with their own managed-care organizations--largely to satisfy employers weary of paying so much for employee benefits. These new models didn't look quite like the original group practices: They weren't as tightly organized, they didn't have community boards, and so on. But they began moving away from fee-for-service medicine, paying at least some doctors based on the number of patients seen rather than the number of services performed. Some set up information networks to keep track of patients. And they began to involve themselves in actual medical decision-making by having doctors seek approval before doing procedures or referring to specialists.

These changes didn't sit well with the public, and managed care became a political liability for Clinton. At the time, many Americans still had wide-open, fee-for-service insurance. They could see any doctor, any time, with nobody telling them (at least explicitly and openly) what they could and couldn't get. The concept that patients might have to remain with one group of physicians still seemed strange. On both the left and right, critics warned that people wouldn't be able to get the treatments they needed--that good care would be sacrificed in order to make it cheap and uniform. Asked one official from the American Medical Association: "Do you really want your doctor to have to call an 800 number at an insurance company somewhere when you are sick and take orders from someone he doesn't know and who may know nothing about medicine?"

In fairness, the fears were not entirely irrational. As managed care had evolved, it had strayed from its idyllic roots. Many plans did little or no coordination of care at all. Instead, when they intervened in medical care, they did so crudely--setting sometimes arbitrary rules about what could or couldn't be provided, sometimes with more regard for profit than good medical practice. And, while there was some movement away from paying doctors for every service provided, the change was moderate. Oftentimes, when insurers wanted to extract savings, they did so simply by bargaining down the price per service-- which, if anything, encouraged doctors to do more procedures to make up for lost profits. (Not surprisingly, it also made doctors really angry.)

The old Clinton health plan, at least in theory, would have steered managed care in a different direction. It would have collected data about which plans were actually providing care that was both good and cheap, rather than simply cheap; it would have policed plans, to make sure they weren't denying care just to avoid enrolling sick (and expensive-to-insure) customers; and it would have defined a basic set of benefits and services, to which all people were entitled.

In a general sense, this is what Obama and his advisers are trying to do now. Even as they try to tilt financial incentives to favor integrated group practices, they would also establish basic benefit guidelines and closely regulate the behavior of insurers, to make sure companies are not skimping on care just to clear more profits.They would also change the way Medicare pays for services, so that more money goes to those medical providers who actually make people better. (The hope is that when Medicare does this, private insurers will follow.) If it all works out as planned--and, as always, that's a big "if"--places like the Mayo Clinic will thrive and, eventually, all Americans will have the option of enrolling in such a clinic.

The Obama reforms would push the U.S. health care system in this direction a lot more slowly than the Clinton plan would have: Among other things, if Obama gets his way, insurance arrangements for the vast majority of people won't change, at least right away. (Under the old Clinton plan, almost every working person would have changed plans.) This is undoubtedly because pushing more quickly risks the sort of patient backlash that helped kill reform last time. But Obama also has the benefit of time--and, perhaps, a slightly smarter electorate. In the early 1990s, everybody feared managed care in part because it was still pretty unfamiliar. Today, the basic concepts are at least familiar- -as is the idea that our health care system is awash in expensive, sometimes harmful excess. Americans, in short, may be a little more receptive to the idea of managed care than they were a decade ago. Just as long as nobody calls it by that name.

Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor of The New Republic.