Nostalgia? That would be insane. Still, there's a chill on the back of the neck, a hint of the passage of time, when Traudl Junge's face appears. This documentary is called Blind Spot: Hitler's Secretary (Sony Pictures Classics). She is eighty-one years old here, neat, composed. She tells us that when she was twenty-two, Hitler engaged her as one of his private secretaries, and she stayed with him to the end. As she talks of his courtesy and care, of his affection for his dog and other such matters, we realize that after Junge and her contemporaries are gone, all that will be left of the twentieth century is history. Not many of us would want to collect personal souvenirs of Hitler--his shaving brush, his favorite tie; but this film reminds us that the minutiae of life in the past, actual life as it was traversed day by day, are often smothered by the large events around them. Would the loss of those details matter? Yes: Junge's recollections of Hitler are like glimpses backstage at an indescribable tragedy. The research of future historians may unearth more facts, but it cannot supplant the verity of this woman's being, her voice, our look into the eyes that actually saw.

Other interviews have been filmed with people who knew Hitler. The most frightening for me is Hans-Jürgen Syberberg's interview in 1975 of Richard Wagner's daughter-in-law Winifred. She remembers the way Hitler played with her children and says firmly that she would be happy to see him walk through the door again. Somewhere in the past, too, I saw a documentary in which a Hitler valet, in a manner much like Junge's, reminisces about an amiable, considerate man. The memories of secretaries and valets do not contradict the horror surrounding them: they magnify it (if that is possible).

Blind Spot was made by André Heller and Othmar Schmiderer, Austrians who persuaded Junge to break the fifty-five-year silence that she had maintained about her Hitler years. Perhaps she decided to speak because she was terminally ill, though she doesn't look it. Heller and Schmiderer quite wisely did very little to "cinematize" the ninety-minute interview. The camera moves occasionally to change our view of the seated woman, and sometimes--I don't know why--we get a shot of her looking at a screen that displays a previous shot of her. Even less would have been even more.

Junge doesn't tell us a great deal that hasn't been known for some time, but at the least she corroborates and, especially, she was there. She was there, in that private office and, later, in that bunker. She tells us that she knew nothing of the camps, though she heard Hitler mention them once, and knew nothing of the exterminations. In her case this is more credible than with other such protestants: Junge did not, like others who said they did not know, live in a community from which people disappeared. The most gripping part of her account is, inevitably, the final days in the bunker. Hitler dictated his last will and testament to her, and we figuratively glimpse the man who had caused millions and millions and millions of deaths calmly preparing for his own. She and others tried to persuade Frau Goebbels to let her children be evacuated, but the mother felt that her children's lives in postwar Germany, with the Goebbels name, would be unbearable, so they died with their parents.