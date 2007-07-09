By contrast, the "presidential branch" enrolls special assistants to the president, people responsible to the White House. In short, it includes the kind of people who showed up on "The West Wing"--the Donnas and Joshes, who report to the Leos, who are loyal to the man in the Oval Office. And there are a lot more of them than "The West Wing" would lead you to believe. At the start of the current administration, one study found that there were around 5,900 people working in the White House staff community. This was around half again the number at the end of the Reagan administration; after Bill Clinton kept his promise to reduce the size of his staff by 25 percent, it grew right back. And they're not as cute as the "West Wing"-ers in either appearance or behavior.

As John Kennedy noted in 1962, when he was asking for discretionary authority over the budget, the presidential branch grew to address problems that "relate not to basic clashes of philosophy or ideology, but to ways and means of reaching common goals." The Employment Act of 1946 created the Council of Economic Advisors and tasked the president with preserving widespread prosperity. The National Security Act of 1947 created the National Security Council and tasked the president with integrating domestic and foreign policy for national security. Everyone likes prosperity and security. But the presidential branch grew almost immediately to incorporate more sinister stuff.

While many of the thousands of presidential staffers tend to the superficially monarchical aspects of the presidency--keeping the White House's flowers fresh, its trim painted, its vehicular fleet running and waxed to a high shine--others keep up the essentially monarchical aspects of the office. Like proper kings, presidents keep about them a coterie of able people, each specialized in his own area, tuned to the executive temper and often willing, if necessary, to treat a rhetorical question like an order, as Shakespeare understood; Henry IV has only to ask the air, "Have I no friend will rid me of this living fear?" and a "king's friend" will do what needed doing. In less poetic but substantially similar language, a National Security Council directive of 1948 acknowledged that people reporting to the President might have to do certain dark deeds, "so planned and executed that any US Government responsibility for them is not evident ... and that if uncovered the US Government can plausibly disclaim any responsibility for them."

Plausible deniability and unsupervised authority appealed to administrations adopting the attitude that Congress was merely an annoying "committee of 535," as Ronald Reagan said, and that power properly belonged at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And the presidential branch reached its apotheosis under a Republican, just after the Iran-Contra affair. It was bad enough that members of Reagan's staff, against his publicly stated policy if in keeping with his private wishes, sold weapons to Iran and used the proceeds, against U.S. law, to fund guerrillas in Nicaragua. But the final innovation in elevating the presidential branch came when George H. W. Bush pardoned convicted Iran-Contra participants, letting them to return to private life and even to government. Now the President's men can act without explicit authorization knowing that even the law will not touch them--a lesson in corruption borne out by the Libby commutation.

What Congress has done, it can undo, and now is the perfect time. A Democratic Congress would have trouble cutting back a Democrat's White House, but it should have no problem restraining a Republican president, and particularly this one, so many of whose policies run against the evident wishes of the American people. Hearings into the presidential branch's recent activities might provide grounds for impeachment, which, though gratifying, could scarcely succeed, and would lend credence to the idea that only public disapproval limits presidential action. Better to use such hearings as the basis for restoring rule of law and pruning the presidency back to its proper scope.