Though one right-wing pundit recently dubbed Barack Obama “the most pro-abortion candidate ever,” Hillary Clinton is clearly the villain of the day. “We had a president in office for eight years that blocked any progress on our issue, and now his wife wants to be elected president, too,” Congressman Chabot says to a chorus of boos. “Can you imagine the type of judges that would be appointed by Hillary?” Marchers hoist a placard that reads “I Voted 100% Abortion Homicide” next to a larger-than-life cut-out of Clinton.

With the exception of the Paul fans, and one woman wielding a Thompson sign (she obviously didn’t get the memo), though, there isn’t any visible support for any of the other presidential candidates. I expected Mike Huckabee to be a crowd favorite, based on his years as a pastor, his passage of Arkansas ' Unborn Child Amendment, and his loud support for overturning Roe. Later that afternoon, at a tea for right-to-life bloggers at the Catholic Information Center a few blocks from the rally, I begin to understand his lack of support. “Huckabee is very religious, and he makes a lot of pro-lifers uncomfortable,” says Dawn Eden, a popular anti-abortion blogger and author of The Thrill of the Chaste, sipping on her tea. But aren’t pro-lifers very religious? I ask. “It’s his association with anti-Catholics like John Hagee,” she says, referring to the immensely popular televangelist who once accused Catholics of “plung[ing] the world into the Dark Ages.”

Her message is clear: Catholics, who have historically been the heart of the pro-life movement in the U.S. , don’t trust evangelicals with their cause. With unmatched urgency, the Catholic Church put a significant amount of money into forming pro-life groups after Roe. The Pastoral Plan for Pro-Life Activities, approved soon after Roe by the full body of Catholic bishops, called on each diocese to establish a pro-life office. The Church’s National Right to Life Committee is the largest antiabortion organization in the country. As Roy White, then executive director of the committee, asserted in 1975, "The only reason we have a pro-life movement in this country is because of the Catholic people and the Catholic Church." Jill Staneck, a Chicago nurse and prominent pro-life blogger, tells me at the tea, “Some evangelicals have been trying, but Catholics have 2000 years of consistency on this issue, and since Catholics make up one-quarter of the population, they are not going to trust this issue to just anyone.”

The attendees at the tea discuss how to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation. With Thompson out of the running, Romney a flip-flopper, and Giuliani a heretic (“Choosing between Hillary and Giuliani would be like choosing between Stalin and Hitler,” Michael Hichborn, a spokesman for the American Life League, tells me at the tea), Ron Paul is looking more and more interesting. “He was so good on ‘The View,’” Eden says. “Whoopi kept saying, Don’t you think women blah, blah, blah, and he kept going back to the right to life.”