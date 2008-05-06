The Campaign That Wasn't

But over the last month, Clinton has emerged as a working-class hero who gets knocked down, always gets up, and thus wins favorable comparisons with Rocky Balboa. (When Gov. Mike Easley, her leading supporter here, offered the Rocky analogy in his endorsement of her, he also used a word that offended defenders of gay rights. But the gay vote is not at the moment a priority for Clinton here or in Indiana.)

The new Hillary would not have been possible if her original front-runner strategy had worked. She could only become the underdog if the voters made her one and could only cast herself as a fighter if she had to fight. Nothing becomes her so much as hardship. That she and Obama returned on Monday to campaign in North Carolina, a state once viewed as landslide country for Obama, is a sign that both sides see the hard-luck Hillary on a roll.

Of course Obama has had a long rough patch, capped by the Rev. Jeremiah Wright's circus of resentment. But Geoffrey Garin, Clinton's pollster, argues that Clinton had more to do with the turn in the race than she gets credit for. "The change in direction is not just about Obama, it's also about Hillary," he said. "She's become a far more appealing candidate to a far broader range of voters."

She even speaks better. "She used to offer this annoying list of issues," said one well-connected Clinton supporter. "Now, she offers a message and an argument--that you need a fighter like her to undo all the damage the Republicans have done."

Bill Clinton has learned lessons, too, campaigning as a happy warrior in appreciative country towns. Barbara Allen, the former North Carolina Democratic chair and a Clinton supporter, said the former president's emphasis on "the small places, places people don't normally get to at election time" has squared with Hillary's emphasis on the forgotten voter.