The TNR Q&A: Christian Lander

There is a coolness factor to it. And there’s some kind of idea of competition--that you can find a way to become authentic enough to buy your way out of whiteness. “Oh, you married an Asian girl and you adopted a kid from Africa . That cancels everything out. You taught in Japan , too? You’re a person of the world. You’re not actually white.” There is this sense that through travel and marriage and adoption you can buy your way out of being white.

One theme you return to is that when white people try to be more “aware” of social issues or more “just,” they often end up coming off self-righteous.

The white solution to problems reminds me of that South Park episode with the underpants gnomes: step one, collect underpants; step two, question mark; step three, profit. There’s a missing step. Like with a “Save Darfur” t-shirt. It’s fantastic to give some money to this cause. But what’s going to happen? T-shirts embody it all: “I’ve given money and I’m telling you what I’ve done.” The concept of anonymous charities is completely lost on this generation. It’s like a tree-falls-in-the-forest thing: If a white person does something positive and doesn’t tell you about it, does it happen? This comes from the competitive aspect of it.

Are you rebelling against the culture of our generation?

Yeah, but how can I do it? I indict myself on every post. Our generation is pretty selfish. We’re all gifted. We’re all special little children. And it’s hard to break away from that. Where does all of our generation want to work? In all of these “look at me” professions, like media. High prestige, low-paying professions. And there is selfishness to that. We do honestly want to help, but we also want to be recognized as helping. And there’s this weird thing about mass culture. I think that’s why everyone latches onto indie music, for example. It’s like: “I need to desperately feel like I’m not a part of this sinking ship. That I’m a part of this smaller lifeboat that’s going to make it.” And then this leads to a crisis of authenticity that has people like us fighting for hours over who liked Cut Copy first. Ultimately, as this search for authenticity becomes a real thing, it just becomes a circle-jerk. What can we do? What else can you do but become selfish in a situation like that?

One of my favorite posts is the one in which you dissect white folk’s love for irony, as exemplified particularly in the phenomenon of the trucker hat. Are you afraid that your site will go the way of the trucker hat?

Oh, it will. And it should.

