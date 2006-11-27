CHRISTOPHER HEANEY RESPONDS:

I don't think Yale is in any danger-- nor should it be--of losing full credit for the positive role it played in the revelation and excavation of Machu Picchu.Likewise, many Peruvians are able to see the complexity of what Bingham did in his university's name. But Yale's Peabody Museum should not be judged solely on the Machu Picchu collection. An examination of the curation of Bingham's larger Peruvian collection, in fact, suggests that we should reconsider our assumption that artifacts are always better off in a U.S., or Western, museum. For example--Yale's repeated refusal to honor its agreement to return the Machu Picchu artifacts aside--the Peabody claimed it had honored an agreement to return artifacts excavated from other Incan sites in 1914-1915. My article pointed out that the university's online catalogue in fact listed artifacts from a number of sites--including the last capital of the Incas--that Yale excavated from that period and that, therefore, should have been returned. Apparently, that was too much scrutiny of the Peabody's Peruvian collection. The weekend before "Bonesmen" hit newsstands, the Peabody removed those artifacts from its online catalogue. Yale's public affairs officer claims they were removed in the process of reviewing the Peabody's problematic catalogue. In all scenarios, this suggests that Yale's curation of its Peruvian collection is deeply flawed. In a best-case scenario--in which we take Yale's word at face value--its inventory of the Peruvian collection claimed thousands of artifacts that hadn't been at the Peabody for over 80 years, which hardly seems like responsible museum management. And, in a worst-case scenario, the inventory was right, the artifacts are still at Yale, and the museum's removal of their presence online--which happened once before, with the Machu Picchu artifacts--is an attempt to cover up a serious lapse in the collection's ethical responsibilities. Either way, as this year's scandals at the Getty and the Met also suggest, it's high time that we retire the bromide that "native" countries are corrupt and care little about their past and that Western countries and their museums care more about culture than the "native" countries that produced it. Whenever laws or agreements are broken in the name of art or science, the moral high ground is lost, which in turn makes it harder and harder for Western scientists and museum curators to work in other countries without facing similar accusations. For that reason alone--as much as to clear Yale's historical conscience--the Machu Picchu artifacts should be returned.

This article originally ran in the November 27, 2006 issue of the magazine.