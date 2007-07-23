And even if Congress recognizes this danger, there is reason to worry that limits on executive power would prove harder to impose than extensions. At present, the executive branch can take the initiative in exploiting other stretch points in the law by issuing regulations and executive orders either based on its (perhaps dubious) interpretation of statutes or its (certainly dubious) conception of "inherent" executive power. The presidential veto also makes it hard for Congress to reverse these power-grabs. Indeed, it is generally easy for Congress, by majority vote, to grant new powers to the executive--but systemically hard for it to reduce executive power, since the latter demands well-nigh impossible super-majorities.

Even if such legal and institutional problems can be overcome, however, the different political climates in Britain and the United States make adoption of the British detention system inadvisable. The UK's law is used fairly sparingly. Perhaps due to the U.K.'s long experience with Irish terrorism, the U.K. does not have so much of the politics of fear that warp discussion of terrorism issues in the U.S. Hence, measures in the U.K. are more likely to be tempered to existing needs. Whereas Congress rushed to pass the Patriot Act days after 9/11, with nary a thought to its sweeping provisions, parliamentarians in London resisted panic after the July 2005 bombings and voted down Tony Blair's request that the preventive detention period be expanded to 90 days.

Further, Britain's judiciary is starkly different from its U.S. counterpart. Unlike federal judges in the United States, British judges have not withered under decades of partisan-motivated attacks on "judicial activism." They thus have provided searching scrutiny of executive claims of the "need" to constraint civil liberties in the name of national security.

Finally, the minorities most likely to be targeted by counter-terrorism laws--Muslims and South Asians--are better represented in the British parliament and media than in the United States. Without being Pollyannaish about the state of U.K. race relations, it's important to note the wider and more vigorous public concern there about overreaching on civil liberties there. That may be why the U.K. police has used the preventive detention power selectively, even as they acknowledge that there may be hundreds of people willing to use violence in the U.K.

Counter-terrorism laws in the United States, though, are driven as much by partisan politics as by need. No system erected in the United States, then--British or otherwise--however legally sound, will work without the political will to enforce its provisions.

By Aziz Huq