All that changed in May, when the defection of his fellow Vermonter, Jim Jeffords, tipped the Senate to Democratic control. Delaware Senator Joe Biden was next in line to chair the Judiciary Committee, but instead chose to take over Foreign Relations. And so, Leahy suddenly had a powerful perch. Liberal interest groups were thrilled. But on Capitol Hill the reaction was less effusive. Some Democrats considered Leahy to be fairly pleasant, someone with "a real low-key affability," as one party operative puts it. But many others found him prickly and arrogant. "He always had a much higher view of himself than anyone else," says a former top aide to another liberal Senate Democrat who remembers his boss disliking Leahy despite their ideological kinship.

And, as feared, Leahy hasn't made many friends during his short tenure as chairman. Even by the testy standards of judicial nominations, Republicans have reacted viscerally to his stewardship. On one level, the complaints are hard to take too seriously. Though The Wall Street Journal editorial page has attacked him for "unprecedented stonewalling on judges," Leahy has treated nominees no worse than Republicans treated Clinton's. A Democratic operative notes that Leahy has an "extraordinarily difficult" job as Judiciary chairman and should be given some slack. But GOP senators insist Leahy has made the process unusually personal. According to a Senate Republican aide, after Idaho Republican Larry Craig criticized Leahy in the media, Leahy told him that one of his home-state judges would have to wait until next year for a hearing. The aide also says Leahy warned Charles Grassley of Iowa that if he signed a letter of grievance circulating among Republican Judiciary Committee members, his judges' scheduled hearings would be canceled. (Aides to the senators didn't respond, and a Leahy staffer says he doesn't know anything about the charges.) Meanwhile, Colorado's two GOP Senators, Wayne Allard and Ben Nighthorse Campbell, told Roll Call last month that Leahy implied their support for a GOP filibuster--protesting stalled nominations--would affect the fate of their judges. (A Leahy aide told me that anyone familiar with the senator's dry wit would understand that he was kidding.) As a result, Leahy has become the subject of profane denunciations by Republican senators during their weekly policy lunches, according to one attendee. Adds a top Republican aide, "They are taking his actions personally because it seems to be the way he operates."

Such accusations would be easier to dismiss as partisan sniping if members of Leahy's own party weren't grousing as well. Democratic staffers are still buzzing, for instance, about Leahy's harsh treatment of California Democrat Dianne Feinstein at a September 13 Judiciary hearing on a Justice Department authorization bill. Feinstein wanted to introduce an amendment adding several new judicial slots for California's Southern District Court, where she argued backlogs had created a state of "crisis." She'd tried for months to add the judges, Feinstein pleaded, without avail. "I don't do this lightly," a transcript shows her saying. "I obviously don't like to annoy my chairman. I have tried and I have tried and I have tried, and now I fight."

"Don't speak of annoyance," Leahy snapped. "This is not a time to be personal on these things." Leahy then patronizingly suggested that Feinstein "may not have understood" an earlier promise he made to pass the measure if she would hold off for now. "I was told you would not approve that," Feinstein fired back, "and I would be `Rule Sixteened'"--i.e., shot down. Several other senators--including the liberal Democrat Dick Durbin--rose to Feinstein's defense. Growing ever more irritated, Leahy turned "beet red," according to an aide, and snapped at Feinstein for talking to her staff while he was speaking. The two senators finally retreated to a private anteroom, from which they could be heard yelling at each other. By the end of the exchange, witnesses say, Feinstein was practically in tears.

Multiple people to whom I related this story replied that anyone who so upsets Dianne Feinstein--less than a fan favorite herself--must be doing something right. And a Leahy aide notes that Feinstein's amendment was added to the bill a few weeks later. But others say that Leahy's response to this mild insubordination was typical. "He'll blow up at you," says a basically sympathetic observer. "Even if you don't make it personal, he'll take it personally."