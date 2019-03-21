AIDS and Lawyers

Of course, the FDA testing might uncover the AIDS vaccine side effects before Mammoth goes to market. But then again, it might not. FDA tests will be carried to the point where everyone is sure that the vaccine cures more disease than it causes. But that's about all that a limited test of 2,000 persons can ever tell you. There's no way the FDA can nail down the one-in-a-million human side effect without actually vaccinating a million people. Even if the FDA discovers a side effect, this doesn't mean that the vaccine won't--or shouldn't--be produced. It just means that manufacturers will be able to warn people of the possible side effect before they take the vaccine, which may provide some legal protection. But there can be no warning against side effects that are unknown.

And what are the occasional side effects of the AIDS vaccine likely to be if they do materialize after mass inoculations? Impossible to say. But there's a fair chance that for the tiniest fraction of those vaccinated the side effect will be AIDS itself, or something equally horrible. Hearing this, the general counsel at Mammoth Drug may have a stroke. He's been spending a lot of time in court recently, defending vaccine lawsuits, and without much success. He knows, for example, that a polio victim in Kansas successfully sued American Cyanamid for ten million dollars in 1984. The vaccine was fine, made just as the FDA requires. But one unlucky recipient suffered the side effects that neither the FDA nor Mammoth knows how to eliminate, and a jury was feeling generous. It happens, the case of vaccines, it happens often.

Even if the risks from the vaccine are very small--much smaller than the risks from AIDS itself--the financial stakes are huge. Weird and unexpected things happen in drug litigation. Look what happened with the swine flu vaccine. AH those who contracted Guillain-Barre syndrome within two months of receiving the vaccine we compensated for their illnesses, even though as many as half of the cases were not caused by the vaccine.

Suppose the AIDS vaccine is perfectly safe for most people, but causes allergic reactions in those who had already been exposed to AIDS. Mammoth could end up paying dearly, even if it warns everyone of the risk. Somewhere, somehow, the wrong person will still get vaccinated. Or even more likely, the right person will be vaccinated: someone for whom the one-in-a-million side effect is clearly a risk worth taking (just as taking the polio vaccine is well worth the infinitesimal risk today). But then the side effect will strike, and the victim will claim he wasn't sufficiently warned. Faced with a sympathetic victim, a jury can be adept at rereading the fine print of a warning and finding it inadequate. If the new AIDS vaccine gets out there on the market, scratched into the arms of millions of people, and it turns out to have any side effects to speak of. Mammoth could go under.

Mammoth's general counsel does not plan to preside over the bankruptcy-court dismantling of his corporate empire. Remember Johns-Manville and asbestos? A.H. Robbins and the Dalkon Shield? Those firms may indeed have been negligent, but that's small comfort to the Mammoth general counsel. He will remind the Mammoth board of directors that negligence is always easier to find in hindsight. No doubt he will also remind them that Wyeth Laboratories halted manufacture of the whooping cough vaccine in 1984, citing dramatic increases in insurance and litigation costs. Dozens of other companies have left the Vaccine market in the last 15 years for similar reasons.