What took place on Tuesday was not a crime; it was war. The scale of the attacks, their coordination, and their sinister calculation of timing and place bespeak organizations that have honed their skills over many years. To deal with them and with those who harbor or protect them, the United States must understand that they are not criminals; they are enemies. There should be no talk of "tracking down the perpetrators" or "bringing the guilty to justice." This is not about cops and robbers, nor about international courts. It is, rather, war--hideous, brutal, and merciless war.

What does it mean, under these circumstances, to wage war? It begins with a willingness to attack those responsible with every intention of killing rather than capturing them. Although the United States has from time to time dropped bombs or fired cruise missiles with lethal intent, it has thus far flinched at outright assassination ("extrajudicial killings," as the term of art now has it). There were a number of reasons, some significant, for such a policy. But it must end. The issue is not merely retribution but sound strategy, which is why the Israelis have pursued just such an approach in dealing with their terror problem. Terrorist organizations are small and specialized--professional in a twisted sense of the term. Kill or disable a key member of one, and you can disrupt a complex operation. Moreover, when terrorists fear death themselves, more of their efforts are directed toward survival and less toward the planning and preparation of attacks.

Terror, moreover, requires some kind of cover from states--either outright protection and sponsorship or indifference. In recent years the United States has been reluctant to spotlight nations that sponsor terrorism. And even when it does, as in the cases of Iran or Iraq, its response is generally limited to economic boycotts and the like. To understand that this is war is to understand that such states are nothing less than allies of our enemies, and they too should feel the full weight of American hostility. A variety of measures, from cyberattacks to blockades and even bombing, should make the leaders of such countries understand that the penalties for supporting terrorists have increased by an order of magnitude. Neutrals or even American allies who turn a blind eye to terrorist activity should know that they will also pay a heavy, if nonviolent, price.

Domestically, too, much must change. Expenditures on defense will surely grow by tens of billions of dollars, as they should. Much of that money should go to the kinds of forces and systems that can acquire information about terrorists and attack them and their sponsors--sophisticated intelligence-gathering, long-range bombers, cruise missiles and the platforms that launch them, Special Operations forces. Defensive measures will be expensive--command bunkers, ubiquitous metal-detectors and x-ray machines, and other protective devices of all kinds. We will pay a price in convenience and even, perhaps, in the full scope of our personal liberties. We will spend more time waiting in line at airports, find access to government offices more difficult, and quite likely submit to more intrusive monitoring by police and counterintelligence than we have known since the early years of the cold war. We may come to understand, at least in our big cities, the experience of Israelis today or of Londoners several years ago, when IRA bombs meant not being able to go into a cinema without having one's belongings carefully searched. Welcome to the world of omnipresent video cameras, retinal scanners, and perhaps even national identity cards.