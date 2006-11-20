Of course, no one would ever confuse Starbucks with an eighteenth-century Parisian salon: The overwhelmingly sappy quotes range from the mildly annoying (Goldie Hawn: "Searching for more joy is not a frivolous pursuit") to the completely unintelligible (Roger Ebert: "A movie is not about what it is about. It is about how it is about it"). But, since bleary-eyed caffeine addicts aren't necessarily deep thinkers, the series got off the ground. There were just two problems. The first was that there were no conservatives: The initial contributors included the likes of Al Franken and environmentalist Denis Hayes, but only one right-winger—Jonah Goldberg. The second problem was Armistead Maupin, the openly gay novelist and chronicler of '70s and '80s San Francisco. When he was offered a place in the series, he didn't hold back. "My only regret about being gay is that I repressed it for so long," reads Maupin's cup. "I surrendered my youth to the people I feared when I could have been out there loving someone. Don't make that mistake yourself. Life's too damn short."

Whether Maupin's coffee-cup confessional inspired any chai tea latte-drinkers to come out of the closet may never be known. What is known is that Concerned Women for America (CWA), a Christian organization that prides itself on bringing "biblical principles into all levels of public policy," saw in Maupin's cup the ominous advance of the homosexual agenda. STARBUCKS FUND AND PROMOTES HOMOSEXUAL ACTIVISM, declared a CWA press release after the offending cup hit shelves. A testimonial, from one Meghan Kleppinger, soon followed: "I stepped away from my latte, faced my denial about this company, and started to do some serious soul searching." Baylor University, the world's largest Baptist school, banned the offending cup from campus. And The Washington Times's Tom Purcell, after meditating on the lack of conservative quotes, grumbled that "you can't avoid politics anywhere these days, even while sipping your morning brew."

But the conservatives didn't really want to end coffeehouse politics: They wanted cups of their own. So, when Starbucks started trolling around for contributors to the next installment of the series—even though "there was a sense," says Goldberg, "that the few conservatives were being used as fig leaves for a lot of liberal cups"—the conservatives couldn't hop on the bandwagon fast enough. "Coffee is such an important part of my life that I could not say no," says a dangerously caffeine-addicted Frum.

The result: As the series expanded, so did the conservative presence. And, while the company would never admit that it's doing diversity outreach, it drops all the right code words. It seeks, according to Pucik, a "balance of viewpoints and experiences when evaluating contributions to the program." The contributors "include a wide range of people with varying points of view, experiences, and priorities." And so on. As Goldberg puts it, you would think you had stumbled into an admissions department meeting at Brown.

THIS IS, to put too fine a point on it, pretty moronic stuff. First, no one could pick—armed with a lawyer and a set of David Horowitz talking points--a more frivolous arena in which to obsess over questions of diversity and fairness. And, despite its obvious passion for inclusiveness, the company seems to have struck out on some slow-moving diversity softballs: Of the 189 contributors that Pucik made available, 129 are men. (Concerned Women for America does not seem terribly concerned about that.) But perhaps what the conservative cups illustrate, even more than diversity, is the conservative mindset: The right may thumb its nose at liberal culture, but it really wants to be invited in. That's too bad, because, prior to scrambling their way onto the cups, the conservatives actually had a decent point. There's something to be said for a place free of politics and diversity picks. Coffee doesn't need a Clarence Thomas. It just needs to be reasonably priced, consistently drinkable, and only mildly in the thrall of the homosexual agenda.