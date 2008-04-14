Drug Sanity

The inertia the political environment creates is especially frustrating because good alternatives--most notably, “harm reduction” and “therapeutic sentencing”--have existed for some time now. The basic tenet of harm reduction, as noted by the Drug Policy Alliance, is that drug policies should seek to reduce the negative consequences (principally death, disease, crime, and suffering) of both drug use and drug control policies themselves. Therapeutic sentencing improves the effectiveness of drug courts by allowing for an expansion of drug treatment alternatives, the expungement of records for non-repeat offenders, and the creative use of probation and other alternatives to incarceration. But every time we talk about drug policy, it inevitably gets filtered into an absolutist and not particularly useful discussion on legalization that, on both sides, is light on substance and heavy on grandstanding.

So, here’s one suggestion to break the gridlock: Early in his or her term--and with great fanfare--the new president should announce a significant federal investment in drug courts. What do drug courts do? While they’re not all the same, the idea is to put participants through an intensive regimen of substance abuse treatment, drug testing, and close supervision. Judges in these courts wield two significant powers: the power to incarcerate those who fail the regimen, and the power to expunge or erase records of minor convictions, thus giving offenders the chance for a genuine fresh start in life. And while I am aware that there are many proponents of drug policy reform who oppose drug courts on the grounds that they overemphasize the criminal justice system, major policy reform usually happens in incremental steps, and elected officials are reluctant to get too far ahead of their constituents on sensitive issues such as this. A presidential commitment to the goals of drug courts could be an important first step that could allow for further, more treatment-minded reform down the line.

Why do I believe this? Because over the past decade, the public seems to have accepted drug courts as a means of blending judicial accountability and effective treatment. Consider the dramatic growth of these courts in state judicial systems, from a handful in 1989 to over 2,000 by 2007. According to the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, every year over 100,000 addicts--whose cases would normally be processed through juvenile, adult, or family courts--are now tried in drug courts. That’s good news. But then consider this: There are roughly 1.8 million people arrested each year for drug law violations--40 percent of them just for marijuana possession. If there were a strategy, as outlined by the president, that placed sustainable drug courts in all counties of the United States, fewer addicts would populate our prisons and more would be treated from a public health perspective. Governors might embrace the idea because it would reduce the cost of operating prisons, and congresspeople might be more willing to explore larger policy changes if their constituents became comfortable pursuing new strategies to respond to substance abuse. Results matter--and a successful nationwide drug court program could push skittish lawmakers to change an obviously failing drug policy.

Still, drug control policy has not been prominent in the presidential campaign, so it is difficult to predict which candidate might bring about real change in this area. In 2000, many thought that George W. Bush might be an agent of change because he was a businessman--from a cost/benefit standpoint, current drug control policies are hard to justify--and because he was someone who noted that when he was young and irresponsible, he was young and irresponsible. Bush seemed to suggest that punitive corrective action need not be a permanent cross for an individual to bear. And yet, as president, he took no action that fundamentally altered the longstanding national drug control strategy.

Although Barack Obama doesn’t speak about the drug war often, when he does, he’s by far the most forward-looking of the three remaining candidates. In his fall semester convocation address at Howard University, the Senator said the following: