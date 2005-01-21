On the Modern Taste for Cast Iron

Walking down the streets of Soho these days, one rarely sees the light of day or feels the warmth of the sun, which is no small thing now that the low, yet constant, light of autumn has given way to the even lower and more fleeting light of winter. The cause of this unnatural darkness is scaffolding. On some streets in my neighborhood, so many buildings are being restored that the scaffolding forms a continuous overhang--a sort of ugly, makeshift arcade--stretching almost an entire block. Everywhere gangs of unskilled and no doubt undocumented and underpaid laborers are busy steam-cleaning, sometimes sand-blasting, decades of grime and layers of paint off the cast-iron facades of nineteenth-century commercial lofts. The New York City Landmark Commission designated Soho an historic district in 1973 because of its large concentration of these architecturally distinctive cast-iron buildings. Their charm is undeniable. Where else in New York is there a neighborhood of five- to six-story buildings, stately in appearance, with elaborate decoration based on classical orders and motifs--grand corinthian columns on one floor, ornamented balustrades on another, flattened arches topped with ornate cornices on yet another, even pediments, classical sculpture, and decorative urns at roof level?

Yet, for a number of years now, I have been increasingly ambivalent about the charm of my neighborhood and this is the direct consequence of reading John Ruskin. I can still remember the feeling of being caught up terribly short when I first read The Seven Lamps of Architecture, originally published in 1849--around the same time the cast-iron building that I live in was being constructed. The chapter that did so much to unsettle me was "The Lamp of Truth" and in it, Ruskin attacks "deceit" in architecture when it comes to the nature of the material being used or the amount of labor involved (a doctrine that would reach its apex in the modernist architectural aesthetic of truth in materials). I knew Ruskin was famous, even in his own time, for his often extravagant moral and aesthetic pronouncements, but I was taken aback when, at the close of a pitched argument against machine-made ornament, he declared, "I believe no cause to have been more active in the degradation of our national feeling for beauty than the constant use of cast-iron ornaments." Cast-iron ornaments--the very feature that led to Soho's landmark status--responsible for the degradation of our feeling for beauty? I, of course, was aware that the columns, balustrades, and cornices all around me had not been wrested into existence by the labor of stonecarvers; that they had, instead, appeared instantaneously by way of prefabricated molds. Every once in a while as we have walked down the street, my husband has pointed out a cast-iron panel that has come loose; one can clearly see that it had been bolted--like a veneer--onto the brick surface beneath it, that its mass and depth are illusions.

Still, even knowing this, it had never occurred to me--that is, before reading Ruskin--that there was anything wrong with this illusion. I had always felt delighted, even privileged, to live among these rather eccentrically ornamented buildings, especially in New York, a city renowned for its classic modernist architecture, the epitome of the stringent machine aesthetic. But the further I read, the more unsettled I became, as I was made to see the world from a perspective radically more acute than my own. "No ornaments," Ruskin observed, "are so cold, clumsy, and vulgar, so essentially incapable of a fine line or shadow, as those of cast-iron." The Landmarks Commission and its civic pride in precisely this kind of ornament immediately came to mind, as did all the people in Soho sinking fortunes into cleaning and restoring their building fa?ades, not to mention, with some embarrassment, my own delight in these ornaments. It would, I thought, take an enormous fine-tuning in perception to actually see the classical ornaments of Soho through the eyes of one accustomed to the look and feel of the handmade, which would mean recognizing them for what they are--"deceits."

Ruskin, who felt in his bones the difference between "real decorations" and "vulgar and cheap substitutes," would have been aghast at, but perhaps not surprised by, the modern taste for cast iron. Thirty years after the first edition of Seven Lamps appeared, he brought out a new edition, which he freely annotated. One footnote that he added to his earlier attack on the dishonesty of mass-produced ornaments read: "Again too much fuss and metaphysics about a perfectly simple matter; inconclusive besides, for the dishonesty of machine work would cease, as soon as it became universally practised, of which universality there seems every likelihood these days." That is, I suppose, where we find ourselves today--so at home in the hard, straight, regular, utilitarian structures and surfaces of our machine-made, sheet-rock, vinyl world that few of us are even aware that there was once an entirely different world, a world made by hand.