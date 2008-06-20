But the gags, even the funny ones, feel awfully tired this time around. American comedy has wandered in some interesting directions over the last decade, from the irony-free stylings of Will Ferrell to the tender obscenities of the Apatow Empire, but Myers hasn’t budged an inch. The endless winks at the camera look more desperate, the jokes at Troyer’s expense seem more tasteless. (At least in the Powers movies there was an explanation for his stature.) And this time out, there’s no Dr. Evil--the true star of the earlier franchise--to rescue the audience when the protagonist’s shtick wears thin.

A while back Myers told Entertainment Weekly, “What Jerry Seinfeld said about me is that I've managed to break the rules of all American parody: I parody things that Americans don't even know. It's been said of me that I can do comedy where comedy hadn't previously existed.” Not exactly. It’s true that the audience for Austin Powers wasn’t terribly familiar with such spy-spoof leading men as Derek Flint, Jason King, and the gonzo Bonds of the first Casino Royale, but all provided valuable models for Myers. More important, moviegoers were plenty aware of the tricks and tropes of the spy genre, and these elements--the villain bent on global domination, the too-clever-by-half executions, the required but infinitely replaceable Bond Girl--lent structure to Myers’s satire.

The Love Guru, by contrast, lacks grounding in any comparable genre and so meanders along with little sense of rhythm or continuity, haphazardly flashing forward and back and from setting to setting. A stronger director might have been able to shape this mess into something, but rookie Marco Schnabel seems out of his depth. (I’m not sure I’ve ever before watched a scene set on a jet that made so little effort to sustain the illusion that it was in flight--no engine hum, not the slightest hint of motion, nothing.)

Nor is the supporting cast much help. As in previous roles, Alba is little more than an animated mannequin, and Timberlake never manages to project the aggressive weirdness his Quebecois Casanova requires. Malco and Good are fine but forgettable as the hockey star and his wandering wife, and Ben Kingsley, who plays the guru’s guru, is given little to do beyond cross his eyes hard and fart repeatedly (Gandhi was a long time ago, indeed). Manu Narayan is excellent in the small role of Pitka’s assistant, and Stephen Colbert is intermittently hilarious as a deranged sportscaster (though his fellow “Daily Show” alum, John Oliver, is cast in a miserably unfunny straight role as Pitka’s manager).