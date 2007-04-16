This is the real outrage when people as bright and as sanctimonious as Wolfowitz adopt the entitled attitude of their Bushie colleagues. It's one thing when some newly arrived hack from the Mississippi Republican Party staff starts feathering his nest via dubious Interior Department regulatory policies. Everyone knows the right loathes regulation in the first place; if that contempt slides into corruption every now and then, no one's ideals are going to be shattered. But a guy like Wolfowitz--with his Ph.D. and his stirring talk of democratization and his sermons about the moral outrages of even a U.S.-backed dictator like Suharto--is something else entirely. Convenient as it may have been for his battered post-Pentagon reputation, he was right to focus on corruption when he arrived at the World Bank. So when he bungles the handling of a basic personnel matter, he cuts the legs out from underneath a worthy, desperately needed initiative--just like the high-profile lying, domestic mao-maoing, and battlefield ineptitude of the Iraq policy rubbished the noble ideals Wolfowitz espoused in his previous incarnation.

In the self-pitying style of the modern neocon, Wolfowitz says his critics are really just angry about the war. "We have much more important things to focus on," he said last week. "For those people who disagree with the things that they associate me with in my previous job, I'm not in my previous job." No, but only in the childish dreamscape of the Bushies could he expect to sally forth into a world that ignores his very public history. If Wolfowitz had previously been a top official of Jacques Chirac's administration, he might find observers to be especially attuned to conflicts involving, say, French oil firms or francophone dictators. Likewise, it's only natural that Bank-watchers be alert to questions of cronyism and honesty when their new boss is Donald Rumsfeld's former deputy. Leave it to Wolfowitz to pout about how unfair it is that he hasn't been greeted like a liberator.

The current set-to demonstrates that "do as I say, not as I do" remains the refrain for Wolfowitz: Military service is right and true, but better for others to do the dying; bureaucratic accountability is crucial, but it's up to someone else to face the music. And transparency is key, but let's leave it to other folks to open their books. Inevitably, the combination of hypocrisy and bone-headedness backfires. Back at the Pentagon, Wolfowitz and his boss were actually correct when they tried to shake up a hidebound defense culture that was too enamored of big-ticket items and too focused on old-fashioned wars. Today, in a defining irony, it's pretty clear that said bureaucracy has been strengthened by the disasters the Bush crowd unleashed. Likewise, at the World Bank, the forces of the status quo ante are actually part of Wolfowitz's own campaign to keep his job: Over the weekend, he trotted out a trio of African officials to praise his generosity. They may well be clean-government exemplars whose love for Wolfowitz is a pure expression of shared values, not increased budgets. But, by now, their more sticky-fingered colleagues doubtless want him to stay, too: How better to keep the money flowing--and keep the corruption-watchers scarce--than to retain an embattled president who owes them a favor?

Whatever winds up happening this week, Wolfowitz will eventually be justifying his career, on someone else's nickel, in some wing of Washington's vast think-tank-industrial-complex. The D.C. elite is perhaps only institution more willing than the Bush administration to tolerate insiders' failures. If his bumbling Pentagon colleague Douglas "fucking stupidest guy on the face of the earth" Feith (as Tommy Franks once labeled him) can wind up teaching international relations at Georgetown, Wolfowitz will be fine, too. As he lectures his students, Wolfowitz will mention the incident involving the girlfriend and the promotion, if at all, as the kind of minor accident that happens to good people chasing big dreams.

A shrewder professor--say, the young Wolfowitz of three decades ago--might note that the affair was actually a predictable byproduct of Bush-era governance. Like the man who nominated him, Wolfowitz surrounded himself with abrasive cronies whose major asset was loyalty. Like the man who nominated him, Wolfowitz is so convinced of his moral mission that he views critics as evil. And like the man who nominated him, Wolfowitz cares a lot more about the big picture than about the hard work of managing. Indeed, back in 2003, Bush himself declined to name Wolfowitz administrator of Iraq because of misgivings about his leadership skills. Instead, as Isaac Chotiner pointed out, he installed him atop a 13,000-employee outfit that doles out $25 billion a year. And we're surprised that he's in trouble?