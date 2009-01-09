For at least two decades, Washington has focused (if sometimes only rhetorically) on the politics of deficit reduction. Nobody has a playbook for consciously and intentionally embarking on large-scale deficit spending. President-elect Barack Obama's economic speech on Thursday was an attempt to write a first draft.

The substantive issues surrounding an economic stimulus -- will the package be big enough and what mix of spending and tax cuts will do that job best? -- are clearer than the politics of getting it passed fast. Here's how Obama is trying to weave the politics and the substance together.

To begin with, there is deep resistance to deficits from the fiscally conservative Blue Dog Democrats for whom deficit reduction has been akin to a religious commitment. That's one reason why Obama has been talking about controlling future entitlement spending and why he is touting plans to root out inefficiencies in government -- witness the attention he gave to naming Nancy Killefer, a management consultant, as his "chief performance officer."

For Obama, a highly public war against waste and fraud will ease passage of the stimulus while also showing that Democrats, who propose using government as the instrument for solving a lot of problems, intend to make reform a high priority.