On a flight last summer from Johannesburg to Harare, I sat across the aisle from a large man, who, like nearly everyone else on the plane, had hoarded as many luxury items onboard as South African Airways would allow. It is practically impossible to find televisions, stereos, and microwaves--not to mention basic necessities like food--in Zimbabwe anymore, and Zimbabweans with means (which means those loyal to President Robert Mugabe and his party, the Zimbabwean African National Union-Patriotic Front, or ZANU-PF) must travel to South Africa to purchase them. The man across from me was talkative and jovial and was traveling with his two young daughters. I did not tell him I was a journalist (it is, for all practical purposes, illegal for foreign journalists to enter Zimbabwe--some have been deported, others imprisoned for short stints), though he nonchalantly volunteered that he was a corporal in the South African military, based in Zimbabwe, somewhere around Harare. (I didn't think I could ask why without giving myself away.) Of course, it's no secret that South Africa has a close and cooperative relationship with Zimbabwe. But I was not prepared for such an open confession of its bond with a ruler who, whatever he once did to throw off the yoke of colonial oppression, is now one of the world's most loathsome tyrants.

By all outside appearances, Zimbabwe stands on the brink of disaster. Its life expectancy (37 for men, 34 for women) is the lowest in the world. It's inflation rate, more than 1,000 percent, is the world's highest. Food shortages are chronic, and people have been reduced to eating rats and mice, a desperate measure I witnessed mere miles from Mugabe's presidential mansion in Harare. Unemployment stands at 80 percent.

South Africa, on the other hand--not long ago a pariah state--likes to think of itself as a benevolent hegemon in the region (in contrast to its record in the 1970s and 1980s, when it occupied Namibia, killed anti-apartheid activists in neighboring countries and around the world, and fueled civil wars in Angola, Rhodesia, and Mozambique). Now a democracy, its influence in the region ought to be for the better. And its international profile has been burnished most recently with a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council, the rotating presidency of which South Africa held last month. Yet South African support of Mugabe belies its pretensions to benign authority. And, while its support so far has mostly been economic and humanitarian, it's possible that my friend from the airplane might be put to work for Zimbabwe's regime. If Mugabe's government should ever collapse, South Africa may be induced by the legal commitments it has signed to rescue him--through a military intervention if necessary.

South Africa has committed itself to the Mugabe regime through a series of continental, regional, and bilateral legal agreements. In 2002, the African Union (AU) was launched as a successor to the Organization of African Unity. African leaders hoped that the change would be more than just cosmetic, and a major difference between the AU and its forerunner was that, in the age after Rwanda, it would grant member states the power to intervene, militarily, to prevent humanitarian catastrophe. Yet in February 2003, a year after Western election observers deemed Zimbabwe's presidential balloting neither free nor fair, it adopted a significant change to its founding document regarding military interventions. The members added a line that "reserved" the right of the AU to intervene in another member state to stifle a "serious threat to legitimate order." This was a crucial addition to a clause that originally allowed intervention only in "grave circumstances ... namely war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity." Functionally, the change protected the more authoritarian-leaning states from the threat of insurrection. The amendment was "not intended to protect the individual rights but to entrench the regimes in power," wrote Evarist Baimu and Kathryn Sturman of the South African Institute for Security Studies at the time.