One could simply dismiss this drop. It comes amid a much-broader decline in public confidence in institutions over the same period. In the same Gallup poll that this month showed confidence in the Court eroding to record lows, for example, confidence in Congress had plummeted to an all-time low of 14 percent, and the presidency, the press, labor unions, the medical system, and the criminal justice system all took hits too. It is possible that confidence in the Court is being dragged down by collapsing confidence in institutions in general. People are grouchy, this explanation might go, and the Court is feeling their wrath a lot less than are other institutions. Interestingly, other confidence measures concerning the Court have not shown the same degree of slippage; when Gallup asks about confidence in "the judicial branch, headed by the U.S. Supreme Court" and allows respondents to express a "fair amount" of confidence, the confidence rating skyrockets and the decline seems far less dramatic. Maybe this one particular trend line is just noise.

But there is, at least, some reason to take it more seriously than that. For one thing, it's been going on for the past five years. For another, it coincides with a protracted period in which the Court has presented itself as just another polarized institution in American life. The justices split 5-to-4 along ideological lines in case after case, writing bitter opinions laden with political-sounding rhetoric. Both Democrats and Republicans fight over the Court, and the lower courts for that matter, as though they were simply a political prize, rather than a branch of government supposedly outside of politics. One has to worry, at least a little bit, that the Court's institutional prestige is suffering as a consequence.

Earlier in this Supreme Court term, TNR's Jeffrey Rosen published an interview with Chief Justice John Roberts in which Roberts fretted about the tendency of justices to write separate opinions and to make a fetish of their own jurisprudence, rather than the jurisprudence of the Court as a whole. "If the Court in [Chief Justice John] Marshall's era had issued decisions in important cases the way this Court has over the part thirty years, we would not have a Supreme Court today of the sort that we have," he said. "That suggests that what the Court's been doing over the past thirty years has been eroding, to some extent, the capital that Marshall built up."

Perhaps it is this erosion that the declining institutional confidence rating is capturing--even as the continued high approval rating captures a general public satisfaction with the substance of what the Court is actually doing. One can, after all, harbor no special anxiety about the aggregate direction of the Court's decisions and still find oneself disgusted by the oh-so-predictable manner in which the justices have been dividing--and will likely divide in coming cases about campaign finance and race-conscious public school placements. One can agree with a lot of what the Court does, in other words, and still recognize that this is not, in fact, an institution insulated from the grime.

In the wake of Bush v. Gore, it became something of a vogue among liberal law professors to declare that the Supreme Court had lost its legitimacy. I objected. "That claim is subject to empirical testing. And the tests prove it false--that is, if legitimacy is regarded as a function of public opinion," I wrote, together with Peter Berkowitz. Citing this very Gallup trend line and other data, we concluded, "The Court has enjoyed a remarkably stable level of public confidence and trust over a long period of time"--one that the election controversy had not disrupted. Now, however, the very effect that did not exist then is manifesting itself significantly. With approval of the Court still high, it's too early to say that the Court's public standing is in trouble. But it's not too early to wonder if its Teflon may be starting to wear thin.

By Benjamin Wittes