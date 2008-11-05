The Foreign TV Watch

Election Day found me across the Atlantic in France, but like any good American, I was glued to the television. The only difference was the time (six hours in advance of New York) and the faces, voices, and languages on the screen. CNN International, BBC World, Al Jazeera English, and dozens of French stations were at my disposal.

Let’s start with France, where, unlike on CNN, they didn’t need gizmos ranging from holograms to Magic Maps to smell an Obama victory before the sun rose in America on Tuesday. On the pay station Canal +, I watched a typical French talk-show: An unremarkable looking host, a motley panel of guests, and a small studio audience scattered around the edges of a stage so aggressively bright and shiny it looked as if it had been hosed down by a team of exterminators. A cockroach would have died just looking at it.

“One has the feeling that one is going to vote for the president of the world,” said Ariel Wizman, a raven-haired journalist, actor, and musician. Did he want a president of the world? Was he voicing an unspoken wish? Hard to say. The best part of the show was an illustrated segment on America’s first ladies and--in the words of the male host--“the primordial importance of women.” Ah, yes. It’s at a moment like this you realize you’re definitely not watching an American program in which, for some reason, everyone is speaking French.

The “primordial importance of women,” especially those who are “First Ladies,” seemed to boil down entirely to how they look and dress. Two women--one black, one white--were even called upon, live in the studio, to model the kind of outfits Cindy McCain or Michelle Obama might wear to the inauguration. There was also a lengthy sketch on how France’s own First Lady, ex-super model Carla Bruni, has lately taken her sartorial cues from Jackie Kennedy. You had the feeling the French were much keener on the latter than their own Queen of the Elysée.