Nor are the gestures merely symbolic. About 20 percent of the nearly 13,000 students of the University of Haifa are Arab--the largest ratio in any of Israel's seven major universities. The university provides private tutoring for Arab students, many of whom struggle with the transition from Arabic-language high schools in Galilee villages to a Hebrew-speaking university in the big city. "We are a laboratory for working out majority-minority relations," says University President Aaron Ben Zeev, who, for the last month, has been watching Katyushas fall in the city below his twenty-seventh-floor office in the campus tower atop Mount Carmel. "It's not a coincidence that we've had fewer political tensions [between Arab and Jewish students] than other campuses. It's the result of much holistic work. It's not all kissing and hugging here, but it isn't that way in a marriage, either."



What makes Haifa work isn't only the overtures of its Jews but also the responsiveness of its Arabs, who tend to adapt Israeli norms more readily than Arab Israelis elsewhere. Though Wadi Nisnas is almost entirely Arab, Hebrew newspapers are sold in kiosks here and shopkeepers play Hebrew music. When they're among Jews, many young Arabs Hebraize their first names. Even as they criticize government policy, they speak of Israel as "our state." And, crucially, they tend to be sensitive to Jewish fears. Though expressions of support for Hezbollah are common among Arab Israelis--one Arab Knesset member endorsed Hezbollah's kidnapping of two Israeli soldiers--Haifa's Arabs are careful not to provoke their Jewish neighbors.

One reason for this sensitivity is that a majority of the city's Arabs are Christian. "We don't like to talk about it because it only alienates Muslims," says a Christian interfaith activist, "but the Christian majority helps diffuse tensions. We know how to get along with everyone."

Haifa's interfaith sensitivities are further bolstered by the presence of the universal-minded Bahai, whose world center is in Haifa and who revere it as a holy city. While Bahai are persecuted as heretics in much of the Muslim world, Haifa's Muslim leaders, along with clergy of other faiths, routinely participate in Bahai events. The city's skyline is dominated by the Bahai's gold-domed shrine, which has become Haifa's unofficial symbol.

I asked Haifa's mayor, Yona Yahav, why co-existence works better in his city than in other mixed Arab-Jewish areas. "I think it's because Haifa was spared a visit by Moses, Jesus, or Mohammed," he says. "There are no holy places to fight over. The only prophet among the three religions who visited here was Elijah, but he is accepted by all the faiths."



On a narrow, hilly street in Wadi Nisnas, Christian and Muslim neighbors gathered before a two-story house hit by a Katyusha. Though the attack, which killed two residents, had happened days before, the neighbors stared in silence, unable to accept that their city had become a war zone. Debris from what had been the building's stone façade was piled in the yard; a porch hung crooked, seemingly about to collapse. The exposed walls were pockmarked with holes caused by ball bearings placed in Katyushas to maximize the devastation--a tactic borrowed from suicide bombers. Yet a glass-enclosed poster affixed to a stone wall remained intact: It was for one of the exhibits along the Co-existence Walk, and it featured the late Haifa writer and Palestinian nationalist Emile Habibi.

Family members emerged from the ruins, carrying boxes filled with mementos like framed photographs. I asked one of them, a young man named Johnnie, whether Hezbollah is to blame for the murder of his relatives. "The suffering on both sides pains me," he says. "Everyone here has family in Lebanon. War isn't a soccer game. There are no winners--only losers."