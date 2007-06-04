As NBC News's chief White House correspondent, David Gregory has earned a reputation for scuffling with administration flacks. While his critics think he's a showboat, his hard-nosed style has led the revival of the White House press corps, which slept through the early years of the Bush administration. Here are some classic moments of Gregory in action.

After it emerged that Karl Rove had been involved in the unmasking of Valerie Plame--despite Press Secretary Scott McClellan's earlier denials--Gregory raked McClellan over the coals. "You're not saying anything!" he tells McClellan at one point.

At a presidential press conference, Gregory has some trouble disentangling himself from his microphone cable, but he goes on to ask a question about the administration's torture policy that sends Bush on a tear.