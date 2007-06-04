As NBC News's chief White House correspondent, David Gregory has earned a reputation for scuffling with administration flacks. While his critics think he's a showboat, his hard-nosed style has led the revival of the White House press corps, which slept through the early years of the Bush administration. Here are some classic moments of Gregory in action.
After it emerged that Karl Rove had been involved in the unmasking of Valerie Plame--despite Press Secretary Scott McClellan's earlier denials--Gregory raked McClellan over the coals. "You're not saying anything!" he tells McClellan at one point.
At a presidential press conference, Gregory has some trouble disentangling himself from his microphone cable, but he goes on to ask a question about the administration's torture policy that sends Bush on a tear.
Gregory's question about the Iraq Study Group report prompts Tony Snow to call him "partisan"--a charge that Gregory does not take kindly to.
Gregory, enjoying himself on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," recounts the story of when he asked a question of Jacques Chirac in French--and President Bush's peeved reaction. Don't miss his imitations of the two leaders.
In the wake of Katrina, Gregory boils over as Scott McClellan refuses to answer whether the president retains confidence in Michael Brown and Michael Chertoff.
By Zachary Roth