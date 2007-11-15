The Democrats, meanwhile, are too cowed by the anti-immigration lobby--and the prospect of losing support for their individual health care plans--to defend the undocumented. Hillary Clinton and John Edwards have already decided to exclude illegal immigrants from their universal-coverage proposals, while Barack Obama has held his tongue on the issue. As a result, doctors such as Ludmir are likely to continue to see undocumented immigrants when their medical situation is most dire--and costly to society.

This isn't the first time that the combination of Republican hostility and Democratic timidity on the immigration issue has adversely shaped policy. In 1996, as part of welfare reform, Republicans insisted on banning legal immigrants from receiving Medicaid and s-chip (which assists families that make too much to qualify for Medicaid) for the first five years of their residencies. President Clinton grudgingly agreed to the provision in order to shepherd the welfare-reform bill through Congress. The Republican argument that cheap public health care was attracting impoverished illegal immigrants into the country has since been called into question: In 2000, a study from Health Affairs found that less than 1 percent of undocumented immigrants "cited obtaining social services as the most important reason for immigrating." But, although its foundation has rotted, the policy still stands, setting the tone of the current debate: If we don't provide publicly funded health care even to some legal immigrants, why extend it to illegal ones?

There are currently 12 million undocumented immigrants in the United States-- the majority of whom are uninsured. Among all immigrants, both documented and undocumented, less than 40 percent receive employer-sponsored coverage. The only federal health care program that covers undocumented and newly arrived legal immigrants is known as "emergency Medicaid." Under this program, the government will pay for emergency hospital care for the pregnant, elderly, and disabled, and for children or the parent of a child. (Although what, exactly, qualifies as an "emergency" is ambiguous: The federal government recently informed New York state that it would no longer fund chemotherapy.) Those who do not qualify for emergency Medicaid must pay for their treatment out of pocket, or the hospital must write it off as uncompensated care for which it should eventually be reimbursed, at least in part, by the federal government.

While it is true that the ER expenses of immigrant children are greater than the per capita average, probably because they are sicker when they finally seek care, immigrants tend to spend less money on health care than their U.S.-born counterparts. (One study in the American Journal of Public Health found that, in 1998, the average health care expenditures of a Hispanic immigrant, documented or undocumented, totaled

$972. For a white, U.S.-born citizen, they were over $3,000.) Part of the reason for this discrepancy is because immigrants are, on average, younger and healthier than citizens. This would seem to be an argument for keeping the current system rather than expanding coverage, which tends to raise expenses as patients become insulated from the costs of their care. But, although immigrants may arrive in this country healthier, they regress toward the mean, developing many of the chronic conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, endemic to U.S.-born citizens. They are also aging as a population. As a result, the number of disabled and elderly illegal immigrants is on the rise, and a recent study of North Carolina's emergency Medicaid system found that "[t]he largest spending increases [among the undocumented] ... are occurring among the elderly and disabled groups."