Casualties

The announcement that the government underestimated HIV incidence--the rate of new HIV infections--by 40 percent is less surprising than you might suppose. One might conclude that the epidemic is getting worse, or that CDC screwed up. But neither is right. HIV incidence has actually been stable over the past decade. It’s just hard to know how many infections are occurring. We’re always driving by the rearview mirror in a changing epidemic.

One-quarter of Americans living with HIV do not know it. People can be infected for a decade or more before symptoms become obvious or they get tested. Most new infections appear to be transmitted by people who don’t know that they are infected. HIV risk behaviors are stigmatized and covert. We don’t really know how many American men have sex with other men. We know even less about the population of heroin and crack users and commercial sex workers. Epidemiologists have long distrusted the circuitous compilations required for the prior estimates. Bench scientists and statisticians of the HIV Incidence Surveillance Group deserve great credit for surmounting these problems.

Their findings show the failure of our government and society to confront a deadly epidemic that has killed more than 10 times as many Americans as died in combat in Vietnam. An unknown, unknowable number of these half-million deaths could have been avoided. Appalling failures flow back to the Reagan Administration, which showed conspicuously tepid concern for those at risk. Yet our poor response reflects more than the cruelty of social conservatives. It reflects our continuing inability to execute the most important matters of public health. The problem goes back a quarter-century. The failures of the current Bush administration are especially palpable.

Our next President will inherit a beleaguered public health system that has deteriorated during the Bush years. We’re all aware of the headline-grabbing ideological disputes: abstinence-only education, condom distribution , syringe exchange. The National Academy of Sciences has put out truckloads of reports that try to place public policy on an evidence-based footing, to little apparent effect.