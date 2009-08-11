Video Slideshow: Town Hall Madness

Across the country, town hall discussions about health care are being drowned out by mobs of booing, threatening, and screaming activists. The phenomenon has worsened to the point that some, like Illinois Democratic Senator Richard Durbin, are refusing to hold such events at all during the recess--reasoning that disagreement is welcome, but "I don't have to put up a stage for them."

Asked whether members of Congress can be trusted if they don't read their bills, Senator Arlen Specter says that he divides proposed legislation up among his staff, so they can judge the bill's overall quality. Chanting activists seize on Specter's description of how the judgments need to be made "fast," and a voice can be heard shouting "Why? Why? Why?"