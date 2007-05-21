Continental Divide

Both parties are divided on immigration, but the Republican divide is more problematic. The most intense opposition to assimilating illegal immigrants is concentrated in the Republican Party. If you look at what issues matter to Republican primary voters, immigration always ranks near the top. In the May 12-16 Iowa Poll, 27 percent of Republican voters ranked immigration as "extremely important," ahead of tax policy, abortion, gay marriage, and the economy and jobs, and behind only faith and values (with 29 percent) and several issues related to terrorism and national security. In a poll taken in North Carolina on May 1-3, Republican voters ranked immigration second only to the war in Iraq and ahead of moral or family values, taxes, and the economy and jobs. That's a good reason why Arizona Senator John McCain, who has championed the cause of assimilation, is lagging in some state polls.

Based on extensive surveys conducted by the Pew Research Center and earlier by Hamilton University, one can construct a profile of Republican anti-immigration voters. They are very similar to the white working-class voters who became Republicans in the 1970s and 1980s due to opposition to desegregation and the counter-culture. They are, typically, white evangelical Protestants from the South, Midwest, and non-Pacific West with lower incomes and without college degrees. They live in small towns and rural areas--usually away from concentrations of immigrants--and consider themselves to be "conservatives."

But, within the Republican Party, they are at odds with college-educated managers and professionals, and with many of the party's business funders who favor increased immigration. In Arizona, for instance, the Chamber of Commerce and other Republican-dominated business groups opposed the anti-immigrant Proposition 200 in 2004, while conservative Republican legislators were its most fervent supporters. That has set up a nasty clash within state parties and within the national party--as evidenced by the array of response to the current immigration compromise.