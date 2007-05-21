Continental Divide

Last Thursday, to great fanfare, senators announced that they had agreed on a bipartisan immigration bill that allows illegal immigrants a path to citizenship and authorizes 400,000 low-wage temporary workers a year. This week, the bill went to the Senate floor for consideration. But I'll be surprised if it ever becomes law. One reason is the complexity of the 326-page bill. The other reason is the complexity of the politics of immigration. Both parties have an interest in preventing it from reaching the president's desk.

The politics of immigration resemble those of abortion. Support of and opposition to increased immigration (or to the assimilation of illegal immigrants) cuts across party lines. Black Democrats, as well as white working-class Republicans, oppose increases in immigration; upscale Republicans and Democrats back increases. And immigration's impact on elections can't be measured simply by who favors or opposes it in national opinion polls. Instead, what matters is which groups care enough about the issue to cast their votes on the basis of that issue alone. What matters is salience.

Both parties are divided on immigration, but the Republican divide is more problematic. The most intense opposition to assimilating illegal immigrants is concentrated in the Republican Party. If you look at what issues matter to Republican primary voters, immigration always ranks near the top. In the May 12-16 Iowa Poll, 27 percent of Republican voters ranked immigration as "extremely important," ahead of tax policy, abortion, gay marriage, and the economy and jobs, and behind only faith and values (with 29 percent) and several issues related to terrorism and national security. In a poll taken in North Carolina on May 1-3, Republican voters ranked immigration second only to the war in Iraq and ahead of moral or family values, taxes, and the economy and jobs. That's a good reason why Arizona Senator John McCain, who has championed the cause of assimilation, is lagging in some state polls.

Based on extensive surveys conducted by the Pew Research Center and earlier by Hamilton University, one can construct a profile of Republican anti-immigration voters. They are very similar to the white working-class voters who became Republicans in the 1970s and 1980s due to opposition to desegregation and the counter-culture. They are, typically, white evangelical Protestants from the South, Midwest, and non-Pacific West with lower incomes and without college degrees. They live in small towns and rural areas--usually away from concentrations of immigrants--and consider themselves to be "conservatives."