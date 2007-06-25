The day before the parade I met with Noa Sattath, executive director of Jerusalem Open House, an organization seeking to increase visibility of the city's gay community and which sponsors the march. On the landing outside her office, an observant Jewish man sat reading prayers quietly next to a wooden sign spray-painted with the word for "Enough!" in Hebrew ("Die!" transliterated into English). Sattath has received many death threats over the years; last year she had a personal bodyguard, an accoutrement she did not want to deal with this time around.

Between frequent interruptions on her cell phone (one informed her that New York Congressman Jerry Nadler endorsed the parade from afar) Sattath told me of the struggle it had been to mount this year's march. Two years ago, a crazed Orthodox Jew stabbed three parade participants, and last year, fearing similar violence, the Jerusalem police mandated that, instead of a parade, the pride event be held as a rally in an open-air stadium. The day before last year's rally, followers of the deceased ultra-right wing Rabbi Meir Kahane (whose political party, Kach, was declared racist by the Israeli government and banned in 1986) held a "Beast Parade"--comprised of goats and donkeys--while holding signs declaring "Enough Uncleanliness." Asked about this charming display, one of the organizers said of the animals: "They, alas, haven't committed any sin." This year, Jerusalem Mayor Uri Lupolianski tried to obstruct the parade, calling it a "provocation." That gays are somehow responsible for the sort of violent homophobia witnessed at the 2005 parade is not altogether different from the argument that Jews are culpable for anti-Semitism, but this is a comparison lost on the religious Jews calling for hellfire and brimstone upon Jerusalem's "sodomites" who merely want their fellow citizens to recognize them as equals.

Unfortunately, it is not just the ultra-Orthodox community that has opposed gay pride events in Jersualem. Even liberal stalwart (and newly-elected President) Shimon Peres proved feckless; one of his spokesmen said last week that, "He has in the past publicly stated that Jerusalem is a city that is holy to three religions and that it has enough problems." Ha'aretz reported that Peres promised to oppose the parade in exchange for the votes of Knesset members belonging to religious parties. Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who has an openly gay daughter, also expressed opposition to holding a gay pride parade in Jerusalem, because of the city's "special sensitivity." Such a stance--having no problem with a gay pride march in principle but disapproving of it in Jerusalem--assumes that there is something morally wrong with homosexuality, and that such an event would tarnish the holiness of the ancient city.

Along the same lines, an Israeli parliamentarian sponsoring a bill that would have banned the parade complained that, "Jerusalem has a special status as the capital, and as an international city that is important to three religions. Some people...want to destabilize the relations between the communities instead of building a harmonious and peaceful life in the city." Yet, if anything, the annual gay pride parade has created an unlikely ecumenical alliance of fundamentalist Muslims, Christians, and Jews based on hatred toward gay people. Before last year's parade, for instance, Hebron Fatah activists Sheikh Abu Sneineh and Azmi Shiukhi declared that the rally would perpetrate a "moral massacre," against Jerusalem. Given the organizational affiliation of these men, they ought to have a better understanding of the word "massacre."

But in the end, the march took place, a victory in and of itself. Each and every person wishing to participate had to go through a security checkpoint and be screened. Opponents, in addition to harassing the marchers from behind the police barricades along the route, held a separate protest event on the other side of the city. And while I've often viewed the excesses (the go-go boys, the disco music, the lewd behavior) of gay pride parades in America with disdain, I've come to realize that's the luxury of living in a society where homosexuality is more accepted. Participating in the Jerusalem march--edging through the gauntlet of hecklers held back by soldiers bearing machine guns--carried a real feeling of societal accomplishment and provided a stark contrast to the silliness of most pride parades in America or Europe. The Jerusalem march, unlike those wild bacchanals elsewhere, was not a debauched celebration of gay life, but a mere statement that gay people exist and have to be reckoned with. For that reason alone, it was a momentous occasion in which to participate.