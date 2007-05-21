Birds of a Feather

Matthew Continetti has a long article in The Weekly Standard this week about the decline of the liberal hawk. The Standard, of course, has been railing for months against critics of the war as cowards. Continetti's article is a more fleshed-out version of that worldview--an attempt to interpret the sharp criticism from liberal ex-supporters of the war as fecklessness.

It's not that Continetti strongly disagrees with the liberal or Democratic analysis of Iraq. It's that, in nearly 4,000 words, he makes no attempt to explain or engage with that worldview. So he writes, "While the former liberal Iraq hawks ignore, discount, or dismiss the possible consequences of a U.S. withdrawal, the conservative Iraq hawks argue that the repercussions for American interests, ideals, and honor would be disastrous."

What? Liberals are constantly acknowledging that terrible things will happen if the United States withdraws. For instance, a very short search produced this passage from Barack Obama's major foreign policy speech: "I acknowledged at the time that there are risks involved in such an approach." I could produce endless such examples.

Likewise, Continetti asserts that Democrats "deny that America is fighting Al Qaeda in Iraq." OK, here's the very next sentence from Obama in the same speech: "That is why my plan provides for an over-the-horizon force that could prevent chaos in the wider region, and allows for a limited number of troops to remain in Iraq to fight Al Qaeda and other terrorists." According to her website, Hillary Clinton also proposes: "a vastly reduced residual force to train Iraqi troops, provide logistical support, and conduct counterterrorism operations."