Leaping over nearly 30 centuries and a thousand wars, we arrived atmodern times via John Keegan's The Face of Battle, which contains amind-boggling account of "long docile lines of young men" at theSomme, "shoddily uniformed, heavily burdened, numbered about theirnecks, plodding forward across a featureless landscape" intomachine-gun fire that killed most of them. For World War II, wemoved on to John Glusman's Conduct Under Fire, a remarkable bookabout his father's imprisonment during the Japanese occupation ofthe Philippines. Before the surrender of Corregidor, MurrayGlusman, a young Jewish doctor from Brooklyn, performed surgery byflashlight in a cave amid the roar of bombers and moans of woundedmen to whom he could not tend even as they bled to death. Sixtyyears later, his son wrote an account of the siege and the infamousBataan "Death March"--a book filled with blood and horror. Yet mystudents and I were particularly struck by one intimate detail: twotoothless POWs sharing a single set of dentures so they could taketurns eating.

We did our best to extract general ideas from such particulars. Wetalked about war's mythmaking power--about how General MacArthuremerged with a high postwar public reputation, while, to many ofhis men who waited in vain through the siege for his counterattack,he was a blowhard and a fake. We talked about the paradox of modernwar--how, on the one hand, modern technology (long- distance guns,bombardment by air) makes killing impersonal and thereby less anaffront to conscience, while, on the other hand, killing has become,since the Enlightenment, more a trial of conscience than it hadbeen for Greeks, who regarded it as a test of valor, or formedieval Christians, who glorified it as delivering justice toheathens.

Reading about Vietnam was like staring into a mirror. In PhilipCaputo's memoir, A Rumor of War, we read about men who called innapalm strikes upon shadows in the brush but who could not bringthemselves to kill when they cornered an enemy soldier and saw theterror in his eyes. We read an interview with Lyndon Johnson inwhich he envisioned postwar Vietnam as a neo-New Dealelectrification project: "I want to leave the footprints of Americathere," he told the interviewer early in 1965. "I want them to say,`This is what the Americans left: schools and hospitals and dams.'"Sounding very much like George W. Bush talking about the UnitedStates as the world's engine of democracy, LBJ insisted that "thedesire to be independent is as color-blind as aggression"--thatAsians, no less than Americans, yearn to be "free."

Before the course could decently end, we had one more war toconsider--the present one--which had loomed over us all along.After a discussion of the rights and responsibilities of the pressduring wartime, one of my students startled me. She's among the fewpeople I've met at Columbia who actually has friends in themilitary--in her case, high school friends from back home in SouthCarolina. She told me that, when news first broke about Abu Ghraib,she found the actions there repulsive--but that she also felt angeragainst the press on behalf of her friends. With these revelations,she thought, their chances of being kidnapped and tortured or blownup by an IED would increase. The insurgents would be inflamed bythe images of naked prisoners and snarling dogs. Her rationalityfavored freedom of the press and full disclosure of what our sidewas doing in the war, but her gut favored silence and, ifnecessary, suppression, to protect her classmates. It was theclosest we came--and it was not very close--to experiencing thereach of war, which left this young woman unsure how to balance herloyalty to her principles against her loyalty to her friends.

Iwant to believe that the course achieved something like what I hadhoped for. It made me feel less remote from my students and, Ithink, they from me. But that was not because we had found sharedknowledge. It was because we discovered our bottomless ignorance,living together as we do in an insulated present amid a few relicsof the cataclysmic past. I found myself thinking of the cabinet inmy living room that once stood in my mother's childhood home inBerlin, from which she shipped it to England before Kristallnacht.It spent the war in a London warehouse, somehow spared by theincendiary bombs that burned up the buildings surrounding it. Forme, this squat piece of furniture has a kind of talismanic quality;when I open it, I am filled with memories of my grandparents andparents, who had their lives changed though not, in my family'scase, destroyed. Somewhere in storage, I still have the jumpingjack that my father built and attached, with a pair of cowbells, tothe rail of my oldest brother's crib, where, set to leaping andflailing, with bells clanging, it was meant to drown out the soundof bombs during the Blitz. I try to imagine that soniccompetition--but, of course, I can't.