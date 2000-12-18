Ariel's Appetite

We have had intimations of this delight in mealtimes from other sources. Plath's appetite seems to have excited a certain irritated amazement among her female acquaintance. In her infamously bitchy essay "Vessel of Wrath," Dido Merwin, a passionate Tedista, describes Plath on holiday in France, wolfing down foie gras "as though it were 'Aunt Dot's meat loaf'" and eating a large dinner with gusto despite having packed away a "Pantagruelian triple lunch." Anne Stevenson, in whose biography Merwin's account appears, notes that Plath's appetite remained robust, even in her grim final days. "At dinner, Jillian was surprised to see Sylvia eat her steak with enormous relish...However distraught she was at other times, she always appeared dressed for meals, ate extremely well and was warmly appreciative of the food Jillian served." The condemned woman ate a hearty meal.

There is something comic about the pursed-lipped "surprise" elicited by the doomed poet's unseemly interest in steak. For these observers, Plath's pleasure in food is a symptom of her selfishness and her rapacity--an "acting out" of the Lady Lazarus persona who ate men like air. But Plath herself seems to have understood it as quite the opposite: a reprieve from, rather than an extension of, her broiling inner drama. In the strange, private symbolism of the journals, preparing and eating food, along with various other banal rituals of domestic life, represent rare and valuable moments of escape from herself--brief connections with a material reality outside her fevered head. "I long to permeate the matter of this world," she writes at the age of twenty-three, "to become anchored to life by laundry and lilacs, daily bread and fried eggs and a man, the dark-eyed stranger who eats my food and my body and my love and goes around the world all day and comes back to find solace with me at night." Three years later she is reminding herself, "How dusting, washing daily dishes, talking to people who are not mad and dust and wash and feel life is as it should be, helps. ... I need a flow of life on the outside, a child, a job, a community I know from preacher to baker. Not this drift of fairytales."

Those interested in understanding Plath as an archetype of oppressed female creativity have tended to pass over her paeans to fried eggs and dusting, or to dismiss them as "not the real Sylvia"--the last, florid vestiges of a fake, Ladies Home Journal Sylvia that had to fall away before she could realize her authentic self. The significant lines for this audience are the ones that Plath wrote to a woman friend when she and Hughes had parted, and she was experiencing the great writing jag that produced the Ariel poems: "Psychologically, Ruth, I am fascinated by the polarities of muse-poet and mother housewife. When I was 'happy' domestically I felt a gag in my throat. Now that my domestic life. ... is chaos, I am ... producing free stuff I had locked in me for years."