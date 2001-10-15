Though largely unheard of in the United States, hawala, derived from an Arabic word meaning "change" or "transform," runs deep and wide in Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and pretty much any other country with a large South Asian population. (The near-identical "chop" system is similarly prevalent among ethnic Chinese.) Also known as hundi, hawala emerged several centuries ago as a way for Arab traders to avoid being robbed on their routes. Those routes included South Asia, where the practice caught on. No one knows how much money runs through the hawala system, but last year, Pakistani bankers estimated that the annual hawala inflow for that country alone was somewhere between $2.5 billion and $3 billion (versus only $1 billion via banks). According to a 1999 investigation by Institutional Investor magazine, some 1,100 brokers operate across Pakistan, and individual deals can run as high as $10 million. Hawaladar are also thought to operate in every city in the United States with a significant South Asian or Middle Eastern community. Here brokers generally work out of the back of another business, such as a jewelry store or travel agency, and are wary of outside scrutiny. Advertising is targeted at the local ethnic press, says William Wechsler, who served as head of transnational threats at the National Security Council under Clinton. And "they won't welcome with open arms someone who looks like their parents came from Germany or England."

My new friend at the travel agency/money transfer office--who declines to give his name--is obviously less than thrilled by my presence. But, too polite to throw me out, he reluctantly answers questions about non-hawala matters--his family, his extensive travels, the benefits of arranged marriage. Every few minutes, he stops to answer one of the two phones on the desk. "Moneytransfer?" he blurts out each time before switching to Urdu (or maybe Pashto; I forget to ask). At one point, he pulls a fat ledger from a desk drawer to look up some information. (He says he works as a bookkeeper, though most definitely not for this office.) A second ledger sits open on the desk, filled with neatly ruled, hand-written (indecipherable) entries that include what appear to be dollar amounts. I ask if this office keeps careful records of transactions. "Oh, yes," he assures me with a smile. "When you're running an office, you have to keep records--especially when dealing with money." But, unlike a bank, a hawaladar is the keeper of his own accounts--and his own conscience. Records can be easily misplaced or altered, as apparently happened with the hawala firm Dihab Shill, which federal prosecutors say served as the conduit for funding the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. At trial, prosecutors introduced a ledger showing money transfers from Kuwait and Yemen to a suspected Al Qaeda member in Nairobi; but the ledger had been doctored and the company claimed to have thrown out all faxes from the involved parties.

Not surprisingly, this kind of anonymity fosters a variety of illegal activities, from political corruption to tax evasion to drug running. In its 1998 report on money laundering, the State Department noted that profits from the sale of Pakistani heroin were being laundered via a global hawala network with close ties to Dubai. (With its lax banking laws, Dubai, along with India and Pakistan, is considered by the State Department to be one leg of "the hawala triangle.") This May, India discovered that hawala money was funding separatist groups in Punjab and providing legal assistance for gang members on trial for smuggling in arms and munitions from Pakistan. In the late '90s U.S. officials (working closely with the Indian government) found that hawala had been financing the smuggling of 200 aliens per month--at $20,000 per head--from South Asia. Still, such discoveries are often the product of luck as much as smart police work. "No intelligence organization--except the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in India, perhaps--has ever effectively cracked the system," Barry Rider, a London-based expert on financial crime, recently told the BBC. "You could count the number of successful penetrations on the fingers of one hand."

For his part, my new friend vehemently denies that hawala is used primarily for nefarious dealings. "I don't believe that," he says with a frown. "It is people working here who send money home to their families." He personally sends money overseas every month to his wife, three children, and four sisters. If he used a bank, the funds could take up to two weeks to reach his family. But through this hawala office, he explains, the transfer takes a mere two days. Every month he either makes a deposit into the travel agency's bank account or brings his dollars straight to the office. One phone call later, his brother-in-law in Pakistan can pick up the rupees. Hawaladar can also easily adjust their exchange rates and transfer fees to help draw in customers. Last year Pakistani hawaladar in Kuwait even offered video recorders, satellite dish receivers, and other incentives to expatriates looking to send money home.

Hawala flourishes in times of political upheaval. During the 1947 partition of India, currency exchange between Pakistan and India was banned. Hawala filled the gap. In the fall of 1998, the Malaysian government moved to prevent capital flight by curtailing people's ability to convert the ringgit. Again hawaladar stepped in to provide access to foreign currency. And in May 1998, when Pakistan faced global condemnation for testing nuclear weapons, domestic confidence in the banking system tanked. Money flowing into the country through official channels from overseas workers dropped from $150 million a month to $50 million, as hawala essentially replaced the banks. Ironically, U.S. intelligence agents have even used hawala to foment unrest. A former Pakistani-based CIA agent boasted to Institutional Investor that he used hawaladar to funnel money to mujahedin guerrillas fighting the Soviets in Afghanistan. "The hawala system goes beyond anything we can imagine," he told the magazine. "It is very, very well developed."